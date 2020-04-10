Plans to resuscitate Region Nine Athletic Club on stream – former President Kenrick Lewis

By Zaheer Mohamed

The club has done well over the years in helping to hone the skills of a number of outstanding athletes for the Rupununi, but for some reason the organisation has ceased to function. However, its former President Kenrick Lewis told Kaieteur Sport that plans to resuscitate the club are in the making.

Lewis is positive that once he gets the support from other stakeholders there, the club will be up and running when the season restarts. “The club is at a standstill at the moment, but we definitely will be working to reform the organisation so that athletes can be given a better chance to showcase their talent,” he added.

Lewis stated that the process of restructuring the club was put on hold due to the Corona virus outbreak, but informed that the once this pandemic ceases, they will go ahead with their plans. Lewis, who is the acting head of the St. Ignatius Secondary School, indicated that they will reform the club through the school system. “The school has a direct connection with the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG), in that it is easier for the school to be recognised by the AAG because there is already a system there in place,” he posited.

Lewis said he is looking to form a network with the other schools in the area. “I will be looking to form a network with the other Secondary schools in Region nine to be part of the AAG so that we can host a schools’ competition which will garner athletes who would have met the required standard to compete at the AAG level, in other words we can continue to have quality athletes from the Rupununi competing in the city.”

Whereas, staging regular meets remains a priority, Lewis stated that one of their aims is to have athletes from region nine representing Guyana. “One of the reasons to reform the club through the school system is that athletes in the school system will not be cut off after the national schools’ championship, but will have an opportunity to go on further. It will be an extension of the athletes’ athletic life.”

“The Rupununi still has some of the finest athletes in Guyana in all disciplines and with proper exposure they can excel at higher levels.”

Lewis informed that he is currently working on an athletic programme that will aid secondary and primary school teachers in the Rupununi in preparing athletes for meets.

Dereck Mentis of Region nine had previously competed at Carifta trials and Lewis feels that many other athletes from the area can go places. “With the help of the Parent Teachers Association through the Allied Arts Department headed by Sir Ryan Farias of St. Ignatius Secondary, we will be able to see the growth of the sport here,” he lamented.

Among other athletes that hail from the Rupununi are National Schools’ gold medalist, Matrim Martin who is next in line to compete at the under-age competition of the AAG that is when it comes on stream, former national Ricardo Martin, Samuel Kaitan, Beverly Ignacio and Samuel Domingo.

When quizzed about funding for the club, Lewis said that the way forward will be to host fund raising events with support from the PTA and Allied Arts Unit. “At present the grounds are being upgraded, this is a plus for us because we will be able to stage enclose competitions to support these athletes. We will also be seeking assistance from the AAG, the business community and the Government.”

Lewis has expressed gratitude to Allied Arts Department, teachers and parents of St. Ignatius Secondary as well as the businesses that supported the last fund raising activity.

Lewis indicated that the hosting of more competitions, training for officials including coaches and religious education are among items on the programme he is currently working on which he plans to enforce across the Rupununi. “Religious Education Programme for athletes will help to instill discipline so they can have longevity of the sport. Too many athletes at a young age are hooked to drinking alcohol and the use of drugs, including banned substances which help to destroy the athletes, as often we have seen athletes not reaching their maximum performances.”

Lewis said his programme can be administered throughout the country and will be of help to athletes, adding that he is willing to work with the AAG and the ministry of Sport.

Usually following the national schools’ championships, many athletes fade-away, but Lewis said that one way to combat this issue is to have a national curriculum specifically to deal with athletics. He said that more clubs are needed throughout Guyana and they should be registered with the AAG.

The 42 year-old Lewis, was born in the village of Maria’s Pleasure on the Essequibo river island of Wakenaam. He attended the Essequibo Islands’ Secondary school there. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Physical Education and Sports in 2007 from the International University of Physical Education and Sports in Havana, Cuba.

Lewis also played cricket and took part in a number of track and field events; he is also a level one cricket coach. He is calling on head teachers, school coaches, including Ricardo Martin and other individuals from the society, for support as he look to take athletics to another level in the Rupunini.