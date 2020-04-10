Latest update April 10th, 2020 12:59 AM

Pele FC mourns the loss of former executive William ‘Billy’ Braithwaite to COVID – 19

Apr 10, 2020

Also served as President of Georgetown Football League

Still grappling with the loss of their first Captain, Wendell ‘Dragga’ Manifold, to the dreaded Coronavirus which has rocked the world, the Pele Football Club family has been hit once again with the loss of former executive, William ‘Billy’ Braithwaite who passed away on Tuesday last in the USA.

William ‘Billy’ Braithwaite

Braithwaite, who never played the game, however distinguished himself as an executive member joining the club as President (ag.).
According to founder of Pele FC, Lennox Arthur who introduced Braithwaite to the sport; his rich service to the club commenced in December 1973 following the passing of Pele’s second President, Dr. Frank Watson who had passed away in a plane crash on December 3, 1973. The original President of the club for a short period was Mr. Cecil B. McKenzie who served from inception, July 18, 1971.
“He {Braithwaite} came to offer condolences to the club following the passing of his friend Dr. Watson, he was very eloquent in delivering remarks. His being a part of us was almost an instant when we listened to him as we were looking for persons to serve us at that time. Active players were functioning as executive members so we were happy to welcome him on board.”
Braithwaite, a former member of the Guyana Cultural Association of New York, later took over the reins of the club as Secretary in 1974 when John Yates was elected President and according to Arthur, this further showed the versatility of Braithwaite.

William ‘Billy’ Braithwaite (left) President of the Pele Club, David Chan (centre) Secretary and Lennox Arthur Coach in 1974 prior to the start of the Brazil Cup tournament game against Santos.

“When he joined us, I can recall that it was then that we really started to be a functioning club as we started to have club nights at his house where players from other clubs would join us. Yes, we were the best team at the time but he really helped us transform into a functioning club. His love for the club grew from strength to strength to the extent that he even found jobs for players at the time so that they could have taken care of their responsibilities off the field of play as well.
He was indeed an affable individual person; his presence at Pele streamlined the club officially; we were able to get a club house were which further pulled us together as a team.”
Braithwaite was 74 years old at the time of his passing.

 

