Latest update April 10th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

No role for electoral crooks

Apr 10, 2020 News 0

We believe there is a state-sponsored conspiracy to rig the results of the elections. High government officials along with key and highly-placed individuals within the Guyana Elections Commission are complicit in this plot.
Attempts to ensure a transparent declaration of the results are being frustrated every step of the way. Forces within the government intend to remain in office by hook or by crook. Evidence is emerging that this may be tied to financial skullduggery and personal enrichment.
Those who have been implicated, thus far, in electoral mischief should play no further role in the proposed recount of votes. Equally, there can be no toleration of electoral crooks within government.
We urge the international community to act decisively and to begin imposing, immediately, targeted sanctions on those individuals who are bent on continuing to thwart the democratic will of the Guyanese people so as to deter further attempts to derail democracy.

More in this category

Sports

Plans to resuscitate Region Nine Athletic Club on stream – former President Kenrick Lewis

Plans to resuscitate Region Nine Athletic Club on stream –...

Apr 10, 2020

By Zaheer Mohamed The club has done well over the years in helping to hone the skills of a number of outstanding athletes for the Rupununi, but for some reason the organisation has ceased to...
Read More
Pele FC mourns the loss of former executive William ‘Billy’ Braithwaite to COVID – 19

Pele FC mourns the loss of former executive...

Apr 10, 2020

Former Rugby boss Col. Lewis MSM passes

Former Rugby boss Col. Lewis MSM passes

Apr 09, 2020

Aurora Knight Riders Cricket Club turns 10

Aurora Knight Riders Cricket Club turns 10

Apr 09, 2020

I love playing the longer version says Kevlon Anderson Wants better pitches in local cricket

I love playing the longer version says Kevlon...

Apr 09, 2020

GMR&SC remembers Deryck ‘Mad Dog’ Jaisingh

GMR&SC remembers Deryck ‘Mad Dog’...

Apr 08, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019