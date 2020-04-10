No role for electoral crooks

We believe there is a state-sponsored conspiracy to rig the results of the elections. High government officials along with key and highly-placed individuals within the Guyana Elections Commission are complicit in this plot.

Attempts to ensure a transparent declaration of the results are being frustrated every step of the way. Forces within the government intend to remain in office by hook or by crook. Evidence is emerging that this may be tied to financial skullduggery and personal enrichment.

Those who have been implicated, thus far, in electoral mischief should play no further role in the proposed recount of votes. Equally, there can be no toleration of electoral crooks within government.

We urge the international community to act decisively and to begin imposing, immediately, targeted sanctions on those individuals who are bent on continuing to thwart the democratic will of the Guyanese people so as to deter further attempts to derail democracy.