Ministry says no new COVID-19 case – four patients now in ICU

By Mikaila Prince

As of noon yesterday, there was no new confirmed case of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Guyana. This is according to Minister of Public Health (MOPH), Ms. Volda Lawrence, during her daily COVID-19 update to the nation.

As it stands, she said, there are 37 confirmed cases, 115 negative tests and six deaths. A total of 152 persons have been tested thus far.

The Public Health Minister was keen to inform that a virtual meeting was convened yesterday morning to discuss alternative testing modalities, such as the use of rapid testing, as well as the use of medications, specifically the use of hyroxychloroquine and chloroquine. Participants of the meeting included technical experts from PAHO’s Washington office, representatives of private hospitals in Guyana, the local Medical Council, the private sector and members of the media fraternity.

According to the Minister, the number of persons housed under the Health Ministry’s quarantine and isolation facilities are 11 and 22 respectively— a decrease from 27 and 30 reported on Wednesday.

Lawrence further disclosed that four persons are now patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), one of whom has developed worsened conditions.

Additionally, the 21 Guyanese who returned from Barbados a few weeks ago were medically cleared to be sent home. Seven persons on home- quarantine were also cleared.

Concerned citizens continue to call the COVID-19 hotline which, up to yesterday, totalled to 1,701. The Health Minister reminded persons to utilize the hotline provided in their respective regions.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the global cases stand at 1, 436, 198, with 85,522 deaths. In the Region of the Americas, there are 454,710 cases and 14,755 deaths.

The Health Minister took the opportunity to remind members of the public that there are no vaccines or medications to address the Coronavirus disease. Against this backdrop, she appealed to Guyanese to practice good hygiene, social and physical distancing, as well as cough and sneeze etiquette.

“If you value your life, your friends, families and neighbours, then stay at home, and encourage all to do the same. Step out only if necessary. Act wisely, stay safe,” she appealed.

She was also keen to note that “as we approach the Easter weekend, the curfew is still in effect. If you can fly your kite in the confines of your yard, then go right ahead,” she said.

Meanwhile, Lawrence stated that discussion are ongoing with the Chinese and Cuban governments to have specialized medical officers sent to Guyana to aid in combatting the Coronavirus.

“We’re not just asking for persons; we’re asking especially for specialized personnel in those areas where we are either short of personnel, or where we don’t have enough to go around,” she stated.