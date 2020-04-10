Major probe launched after mercury container on wharf found empty

A large quantity of mercury flasks have reportedly disappeared from a city wharf and it has sparked a major investigation.

Yesterday, Commissioner-General of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), Godfrey Statia, confirmed that an investigation has begun into the alleged disappearance of a quantity of mercury flasks from a container at a wharf.

He declined to give details.

However, a source close to the investigation, disclosed that that a Berbice businessman- the consignee- came on Monday to clear the container which arrived since September.

The container was supposed to have contained 77 flasks of mercury.

However, after the paperwork would have been completed, the container was opened in the presence of a Customs Officer and the consignee- shockingly it was empty.

Kaieteur News was told that there are now discrepancies with the seal on the container.

It was explained that all containers come sealed from the points of origin.

However, in this case, it appeared that there were questions over the seal.

The official said that the wharf officials have launched their own probe and have called in investigators from the GRA and the police.

Security footage can’t find evidence of tampering.

However, there are some other emerging sides of the story.

It appeared that it is not the first time that mercury has disappeared from the same wharf.

Last year, another Berbician claimed that several flasks were missing from a container. There were reportedly over 100 flasks. Dozens were missing when the container was opened.

An investigation that was launched found no evidence that container was opened prior to Customs checking it.

The situation of the two containers has the wharf management, GRA and police now questioning whether there was any collusion between staffers, Customs officials and others.

A spokesman of the wharf said that the 77 “missing” flasks would have a street value of $77M.

It would be sourced for less than $20M.

There is a huge tax charge on mercury, which is used heavily in gold mining.

In recent years, following the signing of a key agreement by countries, Guyana has been gradually reducing the quantities of mercury entering the country.

The move is to see an eventual banning of mercury.

As it is now, there are several hurdles, including permits from the Environmental Protection Agency, before mercury can be imported.

There are huge profits to be made.