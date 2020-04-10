GPSU reacts to discriminatory acts meted out to healthcare workers

The Executive Council of the Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU) is offended by the attitude displayed by some operators of the public transportation system to healthcare workers, particularly nurses. In a release issued by the GPSU yesterday, it was stated that “this behaviour by some drivers/conductors of the minibuses who are refusing to transport nurses in uniform, to and from work, must be condemned.”

Noting that COVID-19 has been declared by PAHO/WHO as a pandemic, the GPSU noted that it so pervasive that almost every country is grappling with its devastating effect. In the frontline, battling this contagion, the union body underscored “are our health care workers and other public servants who provide the backup logistical work for the health care system. Our healthcare workers render patient care to those afflicted and all assistance should be given to ensure that they arrive at work on time to relieve their tired and sometimes overworked colleagues and to take home those who have just completed their shift.”

According to the GPSU, the service these workers provide is priceless and they should be commended and every effort should be made by the public to display appreciation for the work they do, to encourage and motivate them to make their lives comfortable.

Minibuses serve as an integral part of the public transportation system in Guyana. As such, GPSU emphasised that these workers depend on the minibuses to get to work on time or getting home after a hard day/night providing health care.

“The GPSU acknowledges the right of every individual or entity to ensure that anyone who is anticipated to be in close proximity observe certain health protocols and, is positive that healthcare workers observe all the necessary requirements before leaving their home or work; however, if there is a concern by the operators of public transport, the Union suggests that they implement appropriate systems considered practicable and similar to those adopted by agencies, a dispenser with hand sanitizer is not too much to ask,” the statement added. It went on to note, however, “to deny them access to the minibus is downright absurd, unlawful, completely unacceptable and should not be tolerated. As a licensed public transportation operator there should be no discrimination, and all passengers should be treated equally and any acts of discrimination should be dealt with by the law.”

The GPSU is moreover advising all healthcare workers to record the registration number of public transportation vehicles that deny them their right to be transported.

This information, the GPSU said, should be forwarded to its office so that adequate action could be taken.