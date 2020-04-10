Latest update April 10th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GPHC surgeons lend helping hand to citizens

Apr 10, 2020 News 0

In addition to helping to save lives every day, a group of surgeons from the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) took it upon themselves to lend a helping hand to the vulnerable population during the current COVID-19 public health crisis.

Scenes from the distribution exercise.

In this regard, the team of surgeons collectively donated hampers and sanitation products to several vulnerable communities.

Gabrielle Maycock, one of the good Samaritans, told this publication “before the lockdown/curfew was implemented, we noticed many persons voicing concerns over sustainability and providing for their families during this time. So a group of surgeons at the Georgetown Public Hospital decided to come together, pool funds and help communities we knew had vulnerable persons.”

She added that “we hoped that it would have set a precedent for others to help. Together we managed to have 40 care packages which included non-perishable items and cleaning supplies.”

A little helper posing with some of the detergents that were distributed.

These hampers were distributed to families in need in several communities in Regions Three and Four as well as others in Sophia, Wales, Canal Polder, Patienta, among others.

The doctor further noted that the response from the public has been overwhelming. “We have had a great response with many persons coming forward to help following this, and we hope to deliver another 40 care packages in the near future,” she said.

The group of medical professionals is also advising the public to take all necessary precautions during the COVID- 19 pandemic.

Speaking on their behalf, Maycock added, “We would like to strongly advise persons to maintain physical distancing, only leave home when necessary, practice good hygienic practices and have a strong community outreach system in place to resolve issues that might arise.” (Shivanie Rampersaud)

 

More in this category

Sports

Plans to resuscitate Region Nine Athletic Club on stream – former President Kenrick Lewis

Plans to resuscitate Region Nine Athletic Club on stream –...

Apr 10, 2020

By Zaheer Mohamed The club has done well over the years in helping to hone the skills of a number of outstanding athletes for the Rupununi, but for some reason the organisation has ceased to...
Read More
Pele FC mourns the loss of former executive William ‘Billy’ Braithwaite to COVID – 19

Pele FC mourns the loss of former executive...

Apr 10, 2020

Former Rugby boss Col. Lewis MSM passes

Former Rugby boss Col. Lewis MSM passes

Apr 09, 2020

Aurora Knight Riders Cricket Club turns 10

Aurora Knight Riders Cricket Club turns 10

Apr 09, 2020

I love playing the longer version says Kevlon Anderson Wants better pitches in local cricket

I love playing the longer version says Kevlon...

Apr 09, 2020

GMR&SC remembers Deryck ‘Mad Dog’ Jaisingh

GMR&SC remembers Deryck ‘Mad Dog’...

Apr 08, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019