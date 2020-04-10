GPHC surgeons lend helping hand to citizens

In addition to helping to save lives every day, a group of surgeons from the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) took it upon themselves to lend a helping hand to the vulnerable population during the current COVID-19 public health crisis.

In this regard, the team of surgeons collectively donated hampers and sanitation products to several vulnerable communities.

Gabrielle Maycock, one of the good Samaritans, told this publication “before the lockdown/curfew was implemented, we noticed many persons voicing concerns over sustainability and providing for their families during this time. So a group of surgeons at the Georgetown Public Hospital decided to come together, pool funds and help communities we knew had vulnerable persons.”

She added that “we hoped that it would have set a precedent for others to help. Together we managed to have 40 care packages which included non-perishable items and cleaning supplies.”

These hampers were distributed to families in need in several communities in Regions Three and Four as well as others in Sophia, Wales, Canal Polder, Patienta, among others.

The doctor further noted that the response from the public has been overwhelming. “We have had a great response with many persons coming forward to help following this, and we hope to deliver another 40 care packages in the near future,” she said.

The group of medical professionals is also advising the public to take all necessary precautions during the COVID- 19 pandemic.

Speaking on their behalf, Maycock added, “We would like to strongly advise persons to maintain physical distancing, only leave home when necessary, practice good hygienic practices and have a strong community outreach system in place to resolve issues that might arise.” (Shivanie Rampersaud)