GPHC doctors introduce initiative to help kidney failure patients ‘STAY HOME’

Promoting the ‘STAY HOME’ concept in the fight against COVID-19, the Kidney Transplant and Vascular Department of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation [GPHC] has been taking its services to the homes of patients.

Kidney failure patients are being provided with needed healthcare at their homes.

Leading this task yesterday was Kidney Transplants Surgeon, Dr. Kishore Persaud, and his team of health professionals. Speaking of this development yesterday, Dr. Persaud said “we started this initiative because these patients are high risk. They are safer at home rather than coming to the hospital.”
Among those benefiting from the home visits are post transplant patients who are on immunosuppressive medication which puts them at high risk for complications should they contract the coronavirus. “We go to their homes, listen to their concerns and advise them on proper hygiene, do a physical examination, take off their blood for analysis and we give them their monthly medication,” Dr. Kishore disclosed.
According to Dr. Persaud, this initiative will continue once COVID-19 continues to pose a threat to the public.

 

