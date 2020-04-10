Food and Drug Dept. recalls substandard ‘Purcill’ hand sanitizers

The Government Analyst Food and Drug Department (GA-FDD) is alerting the public of the immediate recall of the Purcill brand hand sanitizer from the local market.

According to a statement issued by Director of the GA-FDD, Dr. Marlan Cole, the Department on March, 24, 2020 received a consumer’s complaint regarding the sanitizer’s use and efficacy.

As a result, a decision was taken by the department to analyze the product in the GA- FDD excise laboratory. “Our Excise Laboratory on March 26, 2020 issued results which revealed that the percentage (%) alcohol is only 0.53% in the Purcill Brand hand sanitizer and not 62% as stated on the label,” the Food and Drug Department revealed by way of a statement

This is way below the stipulated strength of at least 60% of alcohol as is required for efficacy. This constitutes a direct violation of the laws of Guyana Food and Drug Act of 1971 Chapter 34:03 Section III Part 10 (1) and the Food and Drug Regulation of 1977 Section 58 (2),” Dr. Cole said in the statement.

The Department was able to peruse invoices furnished by Andrews Enterprise of Lot 00 Hadfield Street Wortmanville & 1 E ½ Drury Lane & Austin Street C/Ville, representing the sale of two thousand, three hundred and fifty bottles (2,350 X 237ml).

According to Cole, the Department’s efforts to effect seizures of the product from the shelves of retail outlets and visits to the alleged distributors were stymied because of the current COVID-19 situation.

As such, consumers are advised not to use the product since the expected results cannot be guaranteed, particularly for the sanitizing of hands during the COVID-19 Emergency.

However, the GA-FDD Director noted that the alleged distributor(s) will be contacted and asked to make immediate contact with the Department.

The product is purportedly made in China as claimed by the label “Made in China” and “distributed by Congreat Enterprises Inc, Miami, FL-33178 U.S.A.”

“Manufacturers and importers of sanitizers are asked to ensure labels of sanitizing agent are fully approved by the Department and obtained the necessary license or permits before releasing for sale on our local market,” the Director added. According to him too, “Consumers are reminded to ensure that labels of sanitizers declare the percentage (%) of alcohol and the name of all the active ingredients.”