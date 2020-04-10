Elections petition, recount and audit

DEAR EDITOR,

Permit me a few lines to state what I assume is obvious to some. I am also keenly aware that there are multiple persons and groups involved in what now is best described as an attempt to pull a fast one on the Guyanese public, international community and CARICOM.

What is the “fast one”? It’s rather straightforward; that is, it appears to the discerning eyes that the PPP/C attempted to rig the March 2020 elections with the aid (perhaps unintended and unbeknownst) of foreign senators, congressmen, a handful regional and international groups and a few local organizations and parties.

I rather suspect, however, that given that Guyana is a relatively close-knit society, there were some with partial or complete knowledge of the conspiracy to undermine GECOM, undermine Guyana’s legal system, its electoral system, and to destabilize social relations among the Guyanese people.

Notwithstanding the foregoing, the March 2 elections have strained and damaged many relations, not irreparably thank goodness. Contrary to the agreement that the GECOM Commissioners took last Friday to proceed with a national recount, I believe this will do more harm than good, if it means unsealing each ballot box at a time when concerns regarding the integrity of the process, social wounds, and the zero-sum mindset of party loyalists remain fresh.

Therefore, I propose that after GECOM declares a final result, either or both parties should file an elections petition. I do not know what the court will order after receiving the evidence, however, I propose that at a minimum, there be a full audit, and a national recount is required. If a recount is deemed unnecessary and the audit finds several irregularities, irrespective of where the chips fall, it is my hope that just as in our 1997 elections experience, the court orders fresh elections.

R. Chung-A-On