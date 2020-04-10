David G buses to transport nurses in Region 6

Latest update April 10th, 2020 12:59 AM

Director of Regional Health Services Jevaughn Stephen, has announced that the five David G School buses that are in Region 6, East Berbice Corentyne will be used to transport nurses to and from their work.

Region 6, Director of Regional Health Services, Jevaughn Stephen, makes a point

A nurse on one of the David G buses awaiting her trip home

The decision was taken at the Regional Task Force meeting on Wednesday after reports were received of medical staff, more so nurses, in particular, being unfairly treated by operators of public transportation.
Stephen said there have been instances where these operators have refused to carry nurses in their vehicles, doubled the price for the fare and on one occasion a nurse was sprayed completely with Lysol upon entering a public transportation.
“These actions prompted the Task Force and the Regional Administration to decide to utilise the five David G buses that are in Region 6 since school is out. These will be used to pick up all nurses and medical personnel. This has started as of yesterday,” Stephen explained.
He reminded that healthcare workers are on the frontline every day and “we as administrators have to ensure we give them that supportive environment to so they can continue to function at a high level”.
Stephens highlighted, plans on stream to facilitate nurses who live in Region 5 but commute to work in Region 6. Systems were expected to be in place by the end of yesterday. The buses are expected to work from Number 50 Village to Crabwood Creek; Number 35 Village to Number 52 Village; Number 35 Village to New Amsterdam and in East Canje, Angoy’s Avenue, Sister’s Village and the East Bank of Berbice to New Amsterdam. (DPI)

 

 

