Both of these men will be missed by all who knew them

DEAR EDITOR,

I wish to extend sincere condolences to the bereaved family members and friends of the late Komal Chand who passed away recently in Cuba while undergoing medical treatment.

Komal, as he is fondly called, will be remembered for his humility, integrity and his dedication to the cause of the working class, more particularly the sugar workers.

In addition to being a trade unionist of no mean order, he was also a member of the Central and Executive Committees of the PPP. He was also a PPP parliamentarian for close to twenty years.

I would also like to take this opportunity to extend my condolences to the relatives and friends of the late Phulander Kandhai who also passed away recently. We both taught at the Cummings Lodge Secondary School where he was known for his ready wit and affable disposition. He later served in the Public Service as Permanent Secretary and Secretary of the Teaching Service Commission.

Both men will be missed by all who knew them and whose lives they touched in profound ways.

May their souls rest in peace!

Hydar Ally