Berbice land surveyor died from a fractured spine – PM

A post mortem (PM) examination conducted on the body of Mahendra Mangru called ‘Papo’, a Land Surveyor of Ankerville, Port Mourant, Berbice revealed that he died from a fractured spine as a result of blunt trauma.

Kaieteur News was informed that the examination was conducted on the body by Government Pathologist, Dr. Nehaul Singh, at the Anthony’s Funeral Home on the West Coast of Berbice. Meanwhile, according to police sources, advice is being sought from the DPP on how to proceed with the matter.

Mangru was found in an unconscious state by neighbours at the front gate of his Ankerville, Port Mourant home where he also runs his Mangru and Associates business that offers land surveying, valuation, and other services. Reports indicate that the businessman was involved in a heated argument with an associate of his, over money owed.

According to reports, the two ended up in a scuffle and a cutlass was used. The suspect, who is presently in police custody, reportedly told investigators that Mangru owed him money for some work he had done on the bottom flat of his (Mangru) home. He claimed that when he showed up to enquire about the money, Mangru refused to pay up stating that he was not satisfied with the work done. This resulted in the subsequent scuffle.

According to the suspect, Mangru was the one who picked up the cutlass, which was in proximity and fired a chop that caused a minor cut to his left side face. He stated that he in turn bit Mangru on his hand, near his thumb which caused him to drop the cutlass. The suspect said he pushed Mangru to the ground and made his way to the Whim Police Station to file a report and then the Port Mourant Hospital to seek medical attention.