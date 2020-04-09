Some observations on the conversation of elections and “shared governance”

DEAR EDITOR,

I have examined Dr. David Hinds’ column, “Scrap the election and install an interim government” (KN, 04-05-20), and listened attentively to the entire video broadcast by Globespan 24×7 Program, “the Election Update & Discussion on Interim Government” (04-06-20), with the panel consisting of Prof. Charles Sugrim (Moderator), Dr. Hinds, Mr. Derrick Arjune, and Mr. Timothy Jonas.

Space does not allow me to articulate all my observations from these two sources, but here are a few that particularly cogent:

• Hinds surmised that for the social/political impasse “to end nice”, it is essential to ignore the results of the 2020 elections and embark on a system of “shared governance,” with Mr. Granger as President and the “PPP man” as PM.

• Jonas debunked the notion of ignoring the results of the election in favour of model foisted by Hinds. He argued that the principle of the election is paramount and sacred in our society, and voters should have the opportunity to change their leaders if they feel this is necessary.

• Arjune claimed that ANUG’s info regarding alleged rigging came as second-hand info – from the PPP. Jonas countered that he was a primary source regarding the SOP’s (at the places of poll), and that he was present with local and foreign observers who walked out in protest of the blatant rigging undertaken by Mr. Mingo.

• Jonas emphasized that the volume and tone of the conversation of shared governance within the last month have been virtually absent from 2015, and that Hinds’ argument that shared governance has been the mantra of the WPA since 1974 does not hold water given the silence since the coalition came to power.

• Jonas accused Hinds of being “intellectually dishonest” for not upholding the truth (regarding the election results) and pointed out that irresponsible rhetoric could give ordinary people something to “grab on to” in fueling violence.

• Responding to the ethnic/social/political dilemma, Jonas concluded: “So, how do we solve this problem? The only way to solve the problem is for the powers that be to say to their people, ‘We will honour this fair result, and we will walk away, and you must not do anything about it. And when the PPP wins – (as we all know, they have won), [then] cater, quarrel, negotiate for shared governance…’”

I agree with Jonas’ premise that political leaders need to proclaim to their supporters that they will respect and accept the results of fair, free, and transparent election results, and then commence the conversation towards shared governance.

Yours truly,

Dr. Devanand Bhagwan