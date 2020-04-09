Some observations on the conversation of elections and “shared governance”

Latest update April 9th, 2020 12:59 AM
DEAR EDITOR,
I have examined Dr. David Hinds’ column, “Scrap the election and install an interim government” (KN, 04-05-20), and listened attentively to the entire video broadcast by Globespan 24×7 Program, “the Election Update & Discussion on Interim Government” (04-06-20), with the panel consisting of Prof. Charles Sugrim (Moderator), Dr. Hinds, Mr. Derrick Arjune, and Mr. Timothy Jonas.
Space does not allow me to articulate all my observations from these two sources, but here are a few that particularly cogent:
• Hinds surmised that for the social/political impasse “to end nice”, it is essential to ignore the results of the 2020 elections and embark on a system of “shared governance,” with Mr. Granger as President and the “PPP man” as PM.
• Jonas debunked the notion of ignoring the results of the election in favour of model foisted by Hinds. He argued that the principle of the election is paramount and sacred in our society, and voters should have the opportunity to change their leaders if they feel this is necessary.
• Arjune claimed that ANUG’s info regarding alleged rigging came as second-hand info – from the PPP. Jonas countered that he was a primary source regarding the SOP’s (at the places of poll), and that he was present with local and foreign observers who walked out in protest of the blatant rigging undertaken by Mr. Mingo.
• Jonas emphasized that the volume and tone of the conversation of shared governance within the last month have been virtually absent from 2015, and that Hinds’ argument that shared governance has been the mantra of the WPA since 1974 does not hold water given the silence since the coalition came to power.
• Jonas accused Hinds of being “intellectually dishonest” for not upholding the truth (regarding the election results) and pointed out that irresponsible rhetoric could give ordinary people something to “grab on to” in fueling violence.
• Responding to the ethnic/social/political dilemma, Jonas concluded: “So, how do we solve this problem? The only way to solve the problem is for the powers that be to say to their people, ‘We will honour this fair result, and we will walk away, and you must not do anything about it. And when the PPP wins – (as we all know, they have won), [then] cater, quarrel, negotiate for shared governance…’”
I agree with Jonas’ premise that political leaders need to proclaim to their supporters that they will respect and accept the results of fair, free, and transparent election results, and then commence the conversation towards shared governance.
Yours truly,
Dr. Devanand Bhagwan
Apr 09, 2020Army reserve Colonel (Ret’d) John Percy Lewis MSM (Military Service Medal) passed away Tuesday evening to plunge the local sports fraternity into deeper sorrow after losing the battle to a...
Apr 09, 2020
Apr 09, 2020
Apr 08, 2020
Apr 08, 2020
Apr 07, 2020
While I do believe that because of the poor results from the AFC ‘s 2015 performance, the PNC’s war room decided as early... more
If you want to see Guyana have a total shutdown, all that has to happen is for it to be announced that a certain political... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The image and standing of Guyana are being tarnished throughout the world. Yet, a small window of opportunity... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]