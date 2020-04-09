Latest update April 9th, 2020 12:59 AM

Please be honest and decent, and let the recount be done smoothly

Apr 09, 2020 Letters 0

DEAR EDITOR,

In the year 2015 Guyana, more so Guyanese voted for change. We have read and heard of the “change” that was supposed to come to our shores of Guyana, fast forward to the no confidence motion that led to the fall of the Government. We all know how the Government fell to its knees and grappled onto a very thin thread of power, failing to vacate office, failing to call general and regional elections. Since 2015 the only thing that has changed, was the thirst and hunger for power, power that has slipped away from their hands and they are doing any and everything to keep their so-called powers. I think I am mistaken, much has changed for the sugar workers that lost their jobs, many are graduating and are finding it hard to get jobs, and oh yes we are entering what one may term, “ a new era”. Fast forward to present day, we are many days post elections, and GECOM will finally go forward with an outline for a recount. Throughout this ordeal of excuses and very immature moves by the ones who are grasping at power as if it was oxygen, we must all recognize the young persons who refuse to be bullied by the power drunk ones. Coalition, ah yes that’s the party that refuses to allow this great nation of diverse persons to move forward, the coalition has given us a gift. A gift, that has shown us Guyanese that we are strong, we will not be held hostage by our own brothers and sisters, a gift that has shown us actions are truly stronger than words. Young professionals will not be silenced! This gift we will forever treasure that they served us on what I’d called the platter of doom! We will continue to raise our voices and not be shunned! Therefore, to the chefs of doom we are appealing for you to change those ways and respect the young people of this nation and stop stalling the process! Please be honest and decent, and let the recount be done smoothly. Let our votes be counted and verified/ascertained, give us the chance to believe you can also whip up platters of happiness. I commend all the young persons who are advocating for a change from the doom and gloom of life to a better life which we will all enjoy!

Sincerely,
Katrina Niamatali

Features/Columnists

