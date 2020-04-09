Latest update April 9th, 2020 12:59 AM

Ministry assesses impact of COVID-19 on businesses

Apr 09, 2020 News 0

The Ministry of Business under the Ministry of Finance will be conducting a survey to assess the impact of the Coronavirus on local business operations. The data gathered from this survey will aid in shaping the ministries to make considerations to economic policy changes.
With the aim at addressing the impact of the disease on the business community with urgency, both of the aforementioned ministries wish for the survey to be completed by participating businesses by Saturday, April 11th, 2020.
The questionnaire can be found and completed on this link:
https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=GEMd_24EQ0GLrJ1QPwDRK1La2-BWgE9FgDyb2R7-EgBUOUVUUUhQOUlKWE9KRjhUNzFQVVBEVkNaWS4u

