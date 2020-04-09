Ministry assesses impact of COVID-19 on businesses

Latest update April 9th, 2020 12:59 AM
The Ministry of Business under the Ministry of Finance will be conducting a survey to assess the impact of the Coronavirus on local business operations. The data gathered from this survey will aid in shaping the ministries to make considerations to economic policy changes.
With the aim at addressing the impact of the disease on the business community with urgency, both of the aforementioned ministries wish for the survey to be completed by participating businesses by Saturday, April 11th, 2020.
The questionnaire can be found and completed on this link:
https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=GEMd_24EQ0GLrJ1QPwDRK1La2-BWgE9FgDyb2R7-EgBUOUVUUUhQOUlKWE9KRjhUNzFQVVBEVkNaWS4u
Apr 09, 2020Army reserve Colonel (Ret’d) John Percy Lewis MSM (Military Service Medal) passed away Tuesday evening to plunge the local sports fraternity into deeper sorrow after losing the battle to a...
Apr 09, 2020
Apr 09, 2020
Apr 08, 2020
Apr 08, 2020
Apr 07, 2020
While I do believe that because of the poor results from the AFC ‘s 2015 performance, the PNC’s war room decided as early... more
If you want to see Guyana have a total shutdown, all that has to happen is for it to be announced that a certain political... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The image and standing of Guyana are being tarnished throughout the world. Yet, a small window of opportunity... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]