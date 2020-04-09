Latest update April 9th, 2020 12:59 AM

Man viciously assaults girlfriend, knocks her 8-year-old daughter unconscious

A mother and her 8-year-old daughter are currently hospitalised at separate health institutions in Berbice, after a man with whom the woman shares a relationship, assaulted the woman, then knocked her daughter unconscious.

Shevieka Cameron

Hospitalised are 32-year-old Shevieka Cameron and her daughter Sojourner Johnson, both of Scottsburg, Upper Corentyne, Berbice.
The suspect, a resident of Courtland Village, Corentyne, and a Lineman attached to the Guyana Power and Light, is presently in police custody.
Kaieteur News understands that Cameron has been in a relationship with the suspect for over a year and would regularly visit his home with her daughter. They reportedly went to stay at the man’s residence on Monday, but yesterday, an argument erupted after the man accused Cameron of cheating on him, and the row escalated.
This publication was told that the man inquired from Cameron why her cellular phone is always on vibrate when she visits him. He then told her to call “the man” he accused her of cheating on him with, and she told him that she has no-one else.
This explanation did not please the man, and he reportedly got up and dealt the woman several cuffs to her face and body-slammed her to the floor while he continued to strike her with his fists to her face and head in the presence of her daughter.
At that point the 8-year-old in an attempt to stop the man from hitting her mother, grabbed him and screamed for him to stop, but he turned his attention to her and dealt a cuff to her face. She fell unconscious.
The enraged man did not stop there. He then reportedly took a green liquid substance in a bottle believed to be poisonous, and poured it on Cameron’s face and mouth. By that time neighbours who overheard the commotion rushed over and intervened. The mother and daughter were immediately rushed to the Port Mourant Hospital where Cameron was admitted, her daughter was transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital.
Meanwhile, when the suspect was arrested, he claimed that Cameron had poisoned his tea. He told the police that after he consumed the tea, his stomach began to burn. He was taken to the Port Mourant Hospital for a medical assessment, but was found to have no poisonous substance in his system.

