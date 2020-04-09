Man viciously assaults girlfriend, knocks her 8-year-old daughter unconscious

Latest update April 9th, 2020 12:59 AM
A mother and her 8-year-old daughter are currently hospitalised at separate health institutions in Berbice, after a man with whom the woman shares a relationship, assaulted the woman, then knocked her daughter unconscious.
Hospitalised are 32-year-old Shevieka Cameron and her daughter Sojourner Johnson, both of Scottsburg, Upper Corentyne, Berbice.
The suspect, a resident of Courtland Village, Corentyne, and a Lineman attached to the Guyana Power and Light, is presently in police custody.
Kaieteur News understands that Cameron has been in a relationship with the suspect for over a year and would regularly visit his home with her daughter. They reportedly went to stay at the man’s residence on Monday, but yesterday, an argument erupted after the man accused Cameron of cheating on him, and the row escalated.
This publication was told that the man inquired from Cameron why her cellular phone is always on vibrate when she visits him. He then told her to call “the man” he accused her of cheating on him with, and she told him that she has no-one else.
This explanation did not please the man, and he reportedly got up and dealt the woman several cuffs to her face and body-slammed her to the floor while he continued to strike her with his fists to her face and head in the presence of her daughter.
At that point the 8-year-old in an attempt to stop the man from hitting her mother, grabbed him and screamed for him to stop, but he turned his attention to her and dealt a cuff to her face. She fell unconscious.
The enraged man did not stop there. He then reportedly took a green liquid substance in a bottle believed to be poisonous, and poured it on Cameron’s face and mouth. By that time neighbours who overheard the commotion rushed over and intervened. The mother and daughter were immediately rushed to the Port Mourant Hospital where Cameron was admitted, her daughter was transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital.
Meanwhile, when the suspect was arrested, he claimed that Cameron had poisoned his tea. He told the police that after he consumed the tea, his stomach began to burn. He was taken to the Port Mourant Hospital for a medical assessment, but was found to have no poisonous substance in his system.
Apr 09, 2020Army reserve Colonel (Ret’d) John Percy Lewis MSM (Military Service Medal) passed away Tuesday evening to plunge the local sports fraternity into deeper sorrow after losing the battle to a...
Apr 09, 2020
Apr 09, 2020
Apr 08, 2020
Apr 08, 2020
Apr 07, 2020
While I do believe that because of the poor results from the AFC ‘s 2015 performance, the PNC’s war room decided as early... more
If you want to see Guyana have a total shutdown, all that has to happen is for it to be announced that a certain political... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The image and standing of Guyana are being tarnished throughout the world. Yet, a small window of opportunity... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: glenn[email protected] / [email protected]