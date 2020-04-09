Latest update April 9th, 2020 12:59 AM

Man shot dead by cop during “attempted robbery” – Relative believes “old grievance” was reason

By Shikema Dey

Forty-six-year-old Mark McLean was shot and killed by a police officer on Saturday last while at a shop in Stevedore Housing Scheme, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

According to a release from the Guyana Police Force’s Public Relations Department, McLean was attempting to rob a group of men at the shop while brandishing a pistol.
The report stated that the men were engaged in a card game after the officer was done cutting his hair at the establishment.
Shortly after, McLean rode up on a bicycle, drew a pistol and demanded that the men hand over their valuables.
The release stated that the officer drew his service weapon and discharged four rounds in the direction of McLean, who then fell to the ground. Shortly after, he was found motionless, reportedly with a Beretta pistol lying next to him.
Police were summoned to the scene and McLean was picked up in an unconscious state and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
It was reported that the Beretta pistol along with a magazine and three matching live rounds were removed from the scene.
OLD GRIEVANCE
Family members, however, are alleging that the man was fatally shot by a police officer with whom he had an old grievance.
The dead man’s sister Rachel McLean, who spoke to Kaieteur News, accused the police of dragging their feet on the matter.
According to her, on the night in question, her brother had left her home for his South Ruimveldt residence after he was called away by a few friends who were gambling.
“He was going home, but he stop to visit his friends, a bunch of them at a table at this shop in Stevedore was gambling, including the police officer. And my cousin was there and he called him to the table.”
The younger McLean alleged that it was at that time her brother was shot.
“When he go up to the table, shots were fired. My brother received the first shot and he looked at the police officer, because he knew him, and he said ‘me and you good, duh is wha’ you doing to me?’ and he still go over him and put two more shots in him.”
Rachel McLean believes that the shooting stemmed from an old grievance, allegedly between the two men.
“My brother child-mother that he use to live with had problems, but they separate years ago, and we learn that the police who shot my brother is related to her.”
McLean’s family believes that he was shot wrongfully and demanded that a thorough investigation be conducted.

New 2019