Len US requests another emergency evacuation flight for citizens

The US Embassy in Georgetown says it has requested the permission of the Government of Guyana for another special commercial relief flight to take its citizens and permanent citizens out.

According to the US embassy yesterday, the flight will be operated by Eastern Airlines between Georgetown and Miami on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.

“If you are a U.S. citizen or Legal Permanent Resident currently in Guyana who wishes to depart, we strongly encourage you to consider taking this flight or prepare to shelter in place in Guyana. We will not be able to offer this service indefinitely and cannot promise additional flights will be either available or approved throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” the embassy said in a statement on its Facebook page.

Already, the US embassy would have evacuated about 800 persons, including staffers, back to the US.

The embassy is reportedly running on a skeleton staff, scaling back operations considerably.

On Friday, the Government announced a month-long partial shutdown of the country with the airports remaining closed to commercial flights.

“For those travelers with interest in next week’s flight – we strongly encourage you to complete the online form from our website (copy hyperlink and open in Chrome browser) if you have not done so already. Please do not travel if you have COVID-19 symptoms; follow Guyana’s Ministry of Health instructions.”

In its updated Health Alert, the U.S. Embassy said it continues to monitor the current situation in Guyana with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are aware of the hardship land and airspace border closures have created for U.S. citizens who need to return to the United States. We have been exploring all options to address the current travel disruptions since Guyana closed its airspace to commercial flights on March 18. To date, we have requested special permission from the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority to operate service for four commercial relief flights to transport Americans and their families home.”

The US urged its citizens or Legal Permanent Resident currently in Guyana to consider taking the flight next week or prepare to shelter in place in Guyana.

“We will not be able to offer this service indefinitely and cannot promise additional flights will be either available or approved throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Guyana has recorded six deaths and 37 positive cases from the Coronavirus.