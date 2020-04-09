Japarts rushes to help needy during COVID-19 lockdown

Latest update April 9th, 2020 12:59 AM
With the aim of supporting the less fortunate during the fight against the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), local business company, Japarts, has prepared 1,000 food hampers to distribute to the less fortunate.
Owner of the heavy duty machinery company, Mr. Terry Singh, explained that many families, especially the less fortunate ones, are unable to gather basic essential items due to the restrictions as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic. He was also keen to note that social distancing and the shutdown of business have also played roles in that predicament.
Against this backdrop, Singh thought it necessary to prepare and distribute 1000 hampers, which consist of items such as flour, sugar, pasta, potatoes, rice, sanitary supplies, among other necessities.
Singh said that the hampers will be distributed to communities of Zeelugt, Skull City, and mining communities within the hinterland regions, which have been affected the most due to the partial lockdown.
“Everyone should do more; the government, opposition, public and private sector— even the oil companies! This pandemic has Guyanese suffering and we must all help in any little way that we can,” Singh told Kaieteur News.
He added that after the hampers have been distributed, and if the pandemic becomes more critical in Guyana, then his company will be marshalling its forces once more to give back to those in need.
