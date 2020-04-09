Latest update April 9th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

EU provides US$8.6M grant for C’bean to combat COVID-19

Apr 09, 2020 News 0

With the aim of assisting the Caribbean to fight against the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the European Union (EU) has provided a grant of €8M (US$8.6M), which will be implemented by the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA).
Funds from this grant will support the CARPHA, and by extension Caribbean member states, in preventing, detecting, isolating, controlling and treating the Coronavirus— which thus far has a total of 417,416 confirmed cases with 12,597 deaths in the Regions of the Americas.
Member states will also be guided on how to strengthen the public’s education regarding the virus, behavioral change programmes on communicable diseases, as well as strengthening the coordination of the Caribbean region and institutional capacity of the CARPHA in preparing for and responding to public health emergencies.
This financial boost will also pave the way for vaccines and treatment when available, and will permit the CARPHA to hire two laboratory technologists who would assist in the anticipated surge in demand for testing for the Coronavirus.
Additionally, this grant will be utilized to purchase COVID-19 testing kits, Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), testing reagents, masks and other medical equipment that are required for testing of the disease.
Additionally, the grant will also seek to boost the capacity of Caribbean countries to conduct testing for the Coronavirus, tracing persons who might have come into contact with infected individuals, and aiding isolation and quarantine procedures.

More in this category

Sports

Former Rugby boss Col. Lewis MSM passes

Former Rugby boss Col. Lewis MSM passes

Apr 09, 2020

Army reserve Colonel (Ret’d) John Percy Lewis MSM (Military Service Medal) passed away Tuesday evening to plunge the local sports fraternity into deeper sorrow after losing the battle to a...
Read More
Aurora Knight Riders Cricket Club turns 10

Aurora Knight Riders Cricket Club turns 10

Apr 09, 2020

I love playing the longer version says Kevlon Anderson Wants better pitches in local cricket

I love playing the longer version says Kevlon...

Apr 09, 2020

GMR&SC remembers Deryck ‘Mad Dog’ Jaisingh

GMR&SC remembers Deryck ‘Mad Dog’...

Apr 08, 2020

GCB staff sent on leave due to COVID-19 But staff and Academy players to collect full salary

GCB staff sent on leave due to COVID-19 But staff...

Apr 08, 2020

Coach Adonis looking to get Green Machine running at full steam

Coach Adonis looking to get Green Machine running...

Apr 07, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019