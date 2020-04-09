Latest update April 9th, 2020 12:59 AM
Apr 09, 2020 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists 0
Dem boys telling y’all to stay home. Nah guh out. De Coronavirus nah play.
Dem boys seh dat in February, the virus killed 2,718 persons. In March, the virus kill more than 39,000 more. We only in the first week of this new month and it already send another 39,000 to dem grave.
Dem boys seh we still gat another three mo’ week fuh guh to month-end and things nah looking nice.
Dat is why dem boys seh stay home and keep yuh distance, because almost all dem death tek place in country wha gat good hospital.
Corona nah play. Listen, the churches and the casinos close. When Heaven and Hell agree on the same thing, it gat to be serious.
Corona nah play. Wear yuh mask at home. It gun help yuh prevent the spread of the virus and stop some of y’all hungry-belly from eating all the time.
Dem boys seh we can’t depend on government alone. Even the government can’t depend on the government. Suh wear yuh mask, stay home and wash yuh hand plenty!
Talk half and pray fuh this virus dun!
Apr 09, 2020Army reserve Colonel (Ret’d) John Percy Lewis MSM (Military Service Medal) passed away Tuesday evening to plunge the local sports fraternity into deeper sorrow after losing the battle to a...
Apr 09, 2020
Apr 09, 2020
Apr 08, 2020
Apr 08, 2020
Apr 07, 2020
While I do believe that because of the poor results from the AFC ‘s 2015 performance, the PNC’s war room decided as early... more
If you want to see Guyana have a total shutdown, all that has to happen is for it to be announced that a certain political... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The image and standing of Guyana are being tarnished throughout the world. Yet, a small window of opportunity... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]