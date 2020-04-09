Latest update April 9th, 2020 12:59 AM

Coronavirus nah play

Apr 09, 2020 Dem Boys Seh

Dem boys telling y’all to stay home. Nah guh out. De Coronavirus nah play.
Dem boys seh dat in February, the virus killed 2,718 persons. In March, the virus kill more than 39,000 more. We only in the first week of this new month and it already send another 39,000 to dem grave.
Dem boys seh we still gat another three mo’ week fuh guh to month-end and things nah looking nice.
Dat is why dem boys seh stay home and keep yuh distance, because almost all dem death tek place in country wha gat good hospital.
Corona nah play. Listen, the churches and the casinos close. When Heaven and Hell agree on the same thing, it gat to be serious.
Corona nah play. Wear yuh mask at home. It gun help yuh prevent the spread of the virus and stop some of y’all hungry-belly from eating all the time.
Dem boys seh we can’t depend on government alone. Even the government can’t depend on the government. Suh wear yuh mask, stay home and wash yuh hand plenty!
Talk half and pray fuh this virus dun!

