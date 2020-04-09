Aurora Knight Riders Cricket Club turns 10

Essequibo’s Aurora Knight Riders Cricket Club is celebrating its 10th year of existence since its formation on the 12th March, 2010. The club which is currently competing in the Essequibo T/20 Big Bash Cricket Tournament, has been growing from strength to strength in terms of performance, completion of community projects and the gathering of cooperate sponsors.

The Knight Riders are currently the South Essequibo 40 Overs and South/Central Essequibo T/20 Champions. President of the club Mr. Reshad Ally, who is the driving force behind the club’s success, disclosed that many youths in the community are aspiring to represent the club simply because they appreciate the policies and programmes which the club has carefully crafted and implemented. According to Ally, “The club is definitely having a positive impact on the people of the community, especially the youths since many of them are excited about joining the club rather than being involved in the many negatives in today’s society.”

Over the years, the club whose motto is “Aiming For Success Through Fair Play And Discipline”, has become a household name of the Essequibo Coast and is widely known for the many community activities it would have completed; namely the erection of a billboard to highlight the beginning and end of the village, distribution of kites for the kids at Easter, the rehabilitation of the Aurora Primary School’s bus shed, the repainting of numerous pedestrian crossings, the distribution of lunch for senior citizens, presenting hampers and other supplies to mothers on Mothers’ Day, fathers on Fathers’ Day, mothers of new born babies on Christmas Day as well as the donation of pillows for the maternity ward of the Public Hospital at Suddie. Moreover, the club hold its Christmas Dinner and Award Ceremony annually to recognise the efforts of its players as well as the accomplishment of the many outstanding pupils and students of the neighboring schools since the club believes that education is the vehicle which can eliminate poverty, ignorance and dishonesty. According to Ally, the club would have already planned an Easter Camp for under 13 cricketers in South Essequibo which would have been co-ordinated by popular Essequibo cricket coach Mr. Forbes Daniels, but because of the current COVID 19 situation, this programmed has been postponed.

It is for these reasons and more cooperate sponsors such as Mr. Awaaz Ali, Timure’s Speedboad Service, Jojo Mechanical Workshop, Safeway Supermarket, Gold is Gold Hotel and Restaurant and Wazeer Hussain Rice Milling Complex are proud to be associated with this club.

Mr. Ally would like to thank all their fans and sponsors for the massive support and love given over the years. The club endeavours to continue to provide an avenue for the youths of this peaceful community in an effort to foster love, trust and unity among its people. May God continue to bless us all and more importantly, may God bless Aurora Knight Riders Cricket Club, a release from the club informed.