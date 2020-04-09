Latest update April 9th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

24 sinks installed to benefit Essequibians in fight against COVID-19

Apr 09, 2020 News 0

Twenty-four sinks, placed at key locations on the Essequibo Coast, will now benefit residents in their fight against the novel coronavirus [COVID-19].

At Suddie Public Hospital

At Anna Regina Market

Best Cop 2019, Sgt. Gladwin Hanover

Anna Regina Police Station

The idea to have sinks placed at various locations along the Coast, was conceptualized by Best Cop, Sergeant Gladwin Hanover, who said that though there are no confirmed cases at this time on the Essequibo coast, prevention is most essential.
The Sergeant, who is stationed at the Police Training College on the Essequibo Coast, underlined the fact that persons need to take all precautions against the virus, citing sanitization as being most effective.
Explaining how the idea was born, Hanover said, “As we hear on the television, there’s no cure for this virus, so prevention is the best shot we’ve got. So I thought to myself that if people come out on the road, most likely they have to interact with the public, but there’s nowhere for them to wash their hands so they can be safe before they go home. If we have enough sinks, persons can wash their hands and be clean before going back home to their families… And that’s how the idea to place sinks at key locations was formulated.”

Sergeant Hanover washing his hands at one of the facilities he installed

Kaieteur News understands that sinks were placed at all Health Centres along the Coast. They were also installed at the Suddie and Anna Regina Police Stations, the Suddie and Charity Hospitals, the markets, parks, and at the Police Training College in Suddie.
Residents on the other hand, are being encouraged to make full use of the facilities, as sanitization of the hands, is highly recommended by the World Health Organization, as an effective means of eradicating the virus before it enters the body.
While Sergeant Hanover came up with the idea, there were a number of agencies that helped in funding the project. Based on reports, donations were made by the Jay and Sylvia Subhraj Foundation, Zara Realty, local businessman Neil Sukhlal of Impressions Designs, and the Guyana Police Force.

 

Pix – z2
Caption:

More in this category

Sports

Former Rugby boss Col. Lewis MSM passes

Former Rugby boss Col. Lewis MSM passes

Apr 09, 2020

Army reserve Colonel (Ret’d) John Percy Lewis MSM (Military Service Medal) passed away Tuesday evening to plunge the local sports fraternity into deeper sorrow after losing the battle to a...
Read More
Aurora Knight Riders Cricket Club turns 10

Aurora Knight Riders Cricket Club turns 10

Apr 09, 2020

I love playing the longer version says Kevlon Anderson Wants better pitches in local cricket

I love playing the longer version says Kevlon...

Apr 09, 2020

GMR&SC remembers Deryck ‘Mad Dog’ Jaisingh

GMR&SC remembers Deryck ‘Mad Dog’...

Apr 08, 2020

GCB staff sent on leave due to COVID-19 But staff and Academy players to collect full salary

GCB staff sent on leave due to COVID-19 But staff...

Apr 08, 2020

Coach Adonis looking to get Green Machine running at full steam

Coach Adonis looking to get Green Machine running...

Apr 07, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019