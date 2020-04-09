24 sinks installed to benefit Essequibians in fight against COVID-19

Twenty-four sinks, placed at key locations on the Essequibo Coast, will now benefit residents in their fight against the novel coronavirus [COVID-19].

The idea to have sinks placed at various locations along the Coast, was conceptualized by Best Cop, Sergeant Gladwin Hanover, who said that though there are no confirmed cases at this time on the Essequibo coast, prevention is most essential.

The Sergeant, who is stationed at the Police Training College on the Essequibo Coast, underlined the fact that persons need to take all precautions against the virus, citing sanitization as being most effective.

Explaining how the idea was born, Hanover said, “As we hear on the television, there’s no cure for this virus, so prevention is the best shot we’ve got. So I thought to myself that if people come out on the road, most likely they have to interact with the public, but there’s nowhere for them to wash their hands so they can be safe before they go home. If we have enough sinks, persons can wash their hands and be clean before going back home to their families… And that’s how the idea to place sinks at key locations was formulated.”

Kaieteur News understands that sinks were placed at all Health Centres along the Coast. They were also installed at the Suddie and Anna Regina Police Stations, the Suddie and Charity Hospitals, the markets, parks, and at the Police Training College in Suddie.

Residents on the other hand, are being encouraged to make full use of the facilities, as sanitization of the hands, is highly recommended by the World Health Organization, as an effective means of eradicating the virus before it enters the body.

While Sergeant Hanover came up with the idea, there were a number of agencies that helped in funding the project. Based on reports, donations were made by the Jay and Sylvia Subhraj Foundation, Zara Realty, local businessman Neil Sukhlal of Impressions Designs, and the Guyana Police Force.

Pix – z2

Caption: