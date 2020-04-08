Yuh can’t lose and win at the same time

Dem boys seh is nah only the Prime Minister of Trinidad ‘koffukle’ by the decision of the Ah Peel Court.

Even dem boys nah understand it up to now.

Dem boys waiting on the final orders because dem kant understand how if GECOM solely responsible fuh the elections, how come dem can’t delegate dem powers.

The Trinidad Pee Em seh dat it was neva the intention of the CARICOM Community to usurp the funkshun of GECOM.

And dat was also not how dem boys understand it too.

Dem boys know dat is much more drama ahead. Is so when you lose and wan win at the same time.

Dem boys praying dat the world win the fight against the Coronavirus.

Dem boys hear a lovely speech last night from the President of China, Xi Jin Ping. He seh: “Shaici ting yang teng wena feng lemise Dong fong ‘hong choo la ‘Jiehang zhing cho feng lemise Dong fong ‘hong choo la’Jiehang zhing cho. Shaici ting yang teng wena feng lemise Dong fong Yanghi Xanghi xauhn shei Huang chongle.”

Dem boys agree with he. Is fuh we own good.

Talk half and ask yuh self, why yuh didn’t learn foreign language in school?