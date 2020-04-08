Yuh can’t lose and win at the same time

Latest update April 8th, 2020 12:59 AM
Apr 08, 2020 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists 0
Dem boys seh is nah only the Prime Minister of Trinidad ‘koffukle’ by the decision of the Ah Peel Court.
Even dem boys nah understand it up to now.
Dem boys waiting on the final orders because dem kant understand how if GECOM solely responsible fuh the elections, how come dem can’t delegate dem powers.
The Trinidad Pee Em seh dat it was neva the intention of the CARICOM Community to usurp the funkshun of GECOM.
And dat was also not how dem boys understand it too.
Dem boys know dat is much more drama ahead. Is so when you lose and wan win at the same time.
Dem boys praying dat the world win the fight against the Coronavirus.
Dem boys hear a lovely speech last night from the President of China, Xi Jin Ping. He seh: “Shaici ting yang teng wena feng lemise Dong fong ‘hong choo la ‘Jiehang zhing cho feng lemise Dong fong ‘hong choo la’Jiehang zhing cho. Shaici ting yang teng wena feng lemise Dong fong Yanghi Xanghi xauhn shei Huang chongle.”
Dem boys agree with he. Is fuh we own good.
Talk half and ask yuh self, why yuh didn’t learn foreign language in school?
Apr 08, 2020On Monday evening last, the Ministry of Public Health (MoH) confirmed the passing of Deryck ‘Mad Dog’ Jaisingh as the latest fatality of the Covid-19 disease. Jaisingh was very well known...
Apr 08, 2020
Apr 07, 2020
Apr 07, 2020
Apr 07, 2020
Apr 06, 2020
One of the deep mysteries that the 2020 election result has given rise to is a gargantuan contradiction between the words... more
The statement below appeared on a Facebook page. The page is purported to be connected to either the APNU+AFC or its supporters. The... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The image and standing of Guyana are being tarnished throughout the world. Yet, a small window of opportunity... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]