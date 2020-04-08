“We are stretched” – Region 10 Police Commander tells meeting

Regional Police Commander for Region 10, Hugh Winter, has openly admitted that his ranks are stretched as it relates to their policing of the region following the implementation of a curfew and other stringent measures in response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Commander Winter spoke of the challenges during a meeting held with several senior officials of the Regional Health and Emergency Committee (RHEC), the Linden Chamber of Commerce and the Linden Business Network in the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) boardroom yesterday.

The meeting was jointly chaired by Region 10 Regional Chairman, Renis Morian, and Mayor of Linden, Waneka Arrindell, both of whom sought to address several burning issues of the business community.

Commander Winter said that while his department applauds the efforts being implemented, the reality is that his ranks are stretched,

“That’s the reason why at times there are reports that are not acted upon immediately,” said Winter even as he promised that efforts will be made to address every concern and issue.

“We are stretched, and it is important to note that while some have suggested that we tap into the ranks that are currently in training school, this isn’t possible as in preparation for Elections 2020, those ranks were distributed nationally. Unfortunately, we received none for Region 10 so we are still managing with our ranks with no addition,” he explained.

The Police Commander urged the business community to unite and recognise that the measures being implemented are intended to reduce their income but rather to safeguard their “markets”.

He said that he would like to see businessmen and women encouraging and supporting their colleagues to follow measures that have been implemented by the region as part of the national curfew. It is also his view that “if each person plays their part it reduces the need for the police.”

“You as business owners within the community can play an important part as what I would like to see is that whenever you see a business operating outside of the set out guidelines to urge them to adhere to the guidelines set by the police. It must not be left to the police alone but rather it should be a community and team effort. We can fight this together,” said Commander Winter. The Regional Commander warned nonetheless that the law enforcers will not be sitting by idly, while some persons seek to break the law.

According to Winter, reports have been received concerning two churches continuing to hold regular services thus defying the national curfew order.

As a matter of fact, it was received by the Regional Chairman that despite his attempts at speaking to the pastors of these churches, they have refused to close their doors.

“One of the churches is a large church and yet their members were there on Sunday despite the curfew order,” Winter told the meeting.

He has since instructed his ranks to ensure that there is full enforcement of the order irrespective of status.

According to the Police Commander, his ranks will continue to patrol the creeks and other areas that are known for recreational activities. And since the Force is in support of the Regional Health and Emergency Committee, Winter said that continued support will be forthcoming to ensure the COVID-19 response measures are adhered to. “Our mandate is to support the Region’s RHEC and by extension the national curfew so my ranks will be enforcing the guidelines to ensure that there is compliance by all,” Commander Winter assured.