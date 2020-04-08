Latest update April 8th, 2020 12:59 AM
Dear Editor,
The revelation that lab test results for persons suspected with the dreaded coronavirus go straight to the minister responsible for public health, instead of the attending medical practitioner is troubling. It begs the ethical question whether this practice constitutes an invasion/violation of privacy.
Shamshun Mohamed
