US Secretary of State calls for transparent, credible recount

Latest update April 8th, 2020 12:59 AM
United States Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, has come out with another statement, this time commending the High Court’s decision that clears the way for the National Recount of ballots from the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections.
The high-level US official made this statement yesterday at a press briefing held in the US State Department, Washington DC.
Pompeo told media operatives that the US is looking forward to working with the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) and the International Observer Community on the recount process.
This, he stated, is to ensure that the process is free, fair, transparent and credible.
Pompeo said, “…we look forward to working with their [Guyana’s] Elections Commission and the international observer missions’ community to ensure that process is free and fair, transparent and credible.”
The US has been issuing a number of statements since the March 2 elections raising questions about the credibility of the elections.
The national recount of the ballots from the last month elections has been confirmed and will be done in chronological order; however, no official start date has been issued.
As the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) continues to work out the modalities of the recount process, it was agreed that the high-level CARICOM team will return to validate the expected recount. (Shikema Dey)
