The Lowenfield Report 2020

DEAR EDITOR,

I am seized with curiosity about the contents of the Elections report submitted by Keith Lowenfield, the Chief Election Officer to Chairman Claudette Singh.

The Stabroek News editorial of 6th April noted that delivery has been made for some time now. At present, only two persons know the contents of the 14th March report. I would ask that this report be tabled for examination by the Commission for the following reasons.

Firstly, this would make the report part of a public record and shed light on subjects of dark speculation. Whilst given the events of the past few weeks, there is little danger of Lowenfield’s report being accepted by either side as definitive, it would still serve to give direction to the Commission on the modalities needed for a credible result obtained via an honest and transparent process. The recount decision has already been taken by the GECOM Commission; the Report can point us to the best way forward.

Secondly, the contents of the Report can incriminate or vindicate Mr. Lowenfield; unlike others, I have not assumed the contents and cannot; therefore, say if Lowenfield is implicated in Mr. Mingo’s fraud.

For all we know, the C.E.O has delivered a report that vitiates Mingo’s declaration and recommends a re-tabulation of SOPs. Alternatively, Lowenfield has implicated himself in fraud by asserting that Mingo’s numbers match those on his (Lowenfield’s) SOPs. It is my considered opinion that Keith Lowenfield would never take the latter option.

Thirdly, by tabling the Report of the 14th March 2020, we can save endless speculation that the Report could/would have been destroyed, altered or switched to match the outcome of any re-tabulation of SOPs or recount of votes and of course, we would be safeguarding the reputation of Madame Justice (retd) Claudette Singh and C.E.O Keith Lowenfield at the same time.

Alternatively, should there be a failure to agree on tabling the report, placing it in escrow with a suitable entity of international repute for a post-election examination should be given serious consideration for many of the reasons above.

Time is of the essence, as Guyana needs to have a legitimate and recognised government in place urgently as we battle the COVID-19 pandemic. Further delays will not only have economic implications, but it may also cost us precious lives. The time for fiddling has passed.

Respectfully

Robin Singh