Nagamootoo’s nagatelite versus Ramjattan’s rambouillet

One of the deep mysteries that the 2020 election result has given rise to is a gargantuan contradiction between the words of Moses Nagamootoo and Khemraj Ramjattan, on Guyanese voters’ attitude to the electoral campaign of APNU+AFC for the March 2 general poll.

Let’s start with Nagamootoo. Writing in the Sunday Chronicle of March 8, on the election result, he noted it was a tiny victory for APNU+AFC which resulted in the same margin of seats it had – 33. Now if Nagamootoo’s margin is accepted, then one has to dig deep in the fountain of logic to synchronize Nagamootoo’s numbers with those of Ramjattan’s.

Ramjattan, speaking to Svetlana Marshall of the Chronicle two weeks before poling day, waxes lyrical about a landslide victory for APNU+AFC. He gave his reasons. He told the journalist that never in his political career had he seen such enthusiasm among the Guyanese people for the APNU+AFC campaign. He recalled that in 2015 when the AFC descended onto the PPP’s turfs, the party would attract a number like 25.

He asserted that in the 2020 campaign, those numbers in PPP strongholds have climbed to 300. Take out your calculator and you will see that Ramjattan was referring to more than a thousand percent increase from 2015 among villagers who came out to support the AFC in 2020.

Something is wrong when you juxtapose Nagamootoo’s nagatelite with Ramjattan’s rambouillet. What rational explanation can one find? If the APNU+AFC retained a one-seat majority, then nothing changed from 2015. Where did the money and energy go that APNU+AFC put into one of the more frenetic, hectic election campaigns this country has ever seen?

There were more than a dozen Cabinet outreaches that were in fact masquerades for party campaigns. APNU+AFC was using state resources to campaign under the guise of Cabinet outreaches. Ministers and their sycophants went on a donation spree that targeted Amerindian villages. Eugene Correia Airport aircraft owners made a killing during the 2020 battle. Planes were chartered by ministries under the guise of governmental visits, but they were in fact, party campaigns.

These Cabinet outreaches were combined with 16 party rallies, in which David Granger spoke at all. Why then with this gargantuan display of political showmanship, did APNU+AFC romp home with the same seats it got in 2015? Now mind you – these are the figures from the Prime Minister that no one in the leadership of APNU and the AFC, and their propagandistic bandwagons, has contradicted. The PM was unambiguous in his Chronicle piece – APNU+AFC won by a very narrow margin, with the result that it stuck with a one-seat majority.

The question obviously centres on the imagination of Ramjattan. If it is not his imagination, and the AFC actually received over a 1000 percent increase in attendances at its 2020 campaign in PPP strongholds as against 2015, then how do you explain the stagnation of a one-seat majority; same as in 2015?

If it is not his imagination, then maybe Ramjattan was right when he held that fateful press conference with Cathy Hughes at the PNC’s election campaign head office at Lamaha and Camp Streets days after Mingo’s horror show. Ramjattan said that the Russians sent in a team to shape the election results. Could that be true? It cannot be factual, because Nagamootoo is saying that APNU-AFC is the winner.

Now why would the Russians tamper with the election process so the PPP can win but APNU+AFC ended up winning? Are the Russian agents so incomprehensibly incompetent? I think we can safely dismiss the Russian factor and return to Ramjattan’s imagination. This is the only explanation.

When Ramjattan was in the PPP strongholds speaking at those public meetings with his AFC aficionados surrounding him, he imagined those 300 persons. They were nowhere near the AFC events. They were the ghosts dancing to “Senza Fine” that I wrote about in my Monday piece. Those 300 persons were the dead people who were the guests in the hotel that Jack Nicholson thought were real people in the move, “The Shining.”

So we have to bring Nagamootoo and Ramjattan back to the ground and to reality. The real picture is that APNU+AFC did not win by one seat, but lost by four seats. Nagamootoo actually got his figures from Clairmont Mingo. Mingo got his figures from the guests on the cruise ship that were dancing to “Senza Fine” and the guests in the hotel that Nicholson was looking at. They were all dead people. Nagamootoo then got dead figures from dead people.

APNU+AFC lost the 2020 poll, and that is the only living thing Nagamootoo and Ramjattan should be looking at.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)