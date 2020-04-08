Miner with cough and laboured breathing taken to Mahdia Hospital

Latest update April 8th, 2020 12:59 AM
A 60-year-old gold miner of Section ‘B’ Turkeyn, East Coast Demerara was yesterday expected to be flown to a city hospital from Mahdia, Region 8 after he began exhibiting symptoms believed to be consistent with the novel Coronavirus.
The miner operates his mining site at North Fork Backdams, Kanawaruk, Region 8.
Commander of the Division, Superintendent Ramesh Ashram, reported that on Monday evening at around 11:40 pm, the miner turned up at the Mahdia Public Hospital after feeling unwell.
He was examined by the doctor on duty who admitted him as a suspected case of COVID-19.
This publication understands that the doctor flagged the patient as a suspected COVID-19 case because he was coughing consistently and also had difficulty breathing. The symptoms of COVID-19 may include cold like symptoms, including cough and fever, and in severe cases difficulty breathing or pneumonia.
According to reports, the Public Health Ministry had put provisions in place for the miner to be flown out to the city hospital.
It is unclear, however, whether other miners present at the campsite have since been quarantined.
So far, more than 100 persons have been tested for COVID-19 with 33 testing positive. The death toll has reached five and, according to Ministry officials, a total of eight persons, linked to the index patient, have since recovered.
(Shikema Dey)
Apr 08, 2020On Monday evening last, the Ministry of Public Health (MoH) confirmed the passing of Deryck ‘Mad Dog’ Jaisingh as the latest fatality of the Covid-19 disease. Jaisingh was very well known...
Apr 08, 2020
Apr 07, 2020
Apr 07, 2020
Apr 07, 2020
Apr 06, 2020
One of the deep mysteries that the 2020 election result has given rise to is a gargantuan contradiction between the words... more
The statement below appeared on a Facebook page. The page is purported to be connected to either the APNU+AFC or its supporters. The... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The image and standing of Guyana are being tarnished throughout the world. Yet, a small window of opportunity... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]