Miner with cough and laboured breathing taken to Mahdia Hospital

Apr 08, 2020

A 60-year-old gold miner of Section ‘B’ Turkeyn, East Coast Demerara was yesterday expected to be flown to a city hospital from Mahdia, Region 8 after he began exhibiting symptoms believed to be consistent with the novel Coronavirus.
The miner operates his mining site at North Fork Backdams, Kanawaruk, Region 8.
Commander of the Division, Superintendent Ramesh Ashram, reported that on Monday evening at around 11:40 pm, the miner turned up at the Mahdia Public Hospital after feeling unwell.
He was examined by the doctor on duty who admitted him as a suspected case of COVID-19.
This publication understands that the doctor flagged the patient as a suspected COVID-19 case because he was coughing consistently and also had difficulty breathing. The symptoms of COVID-19 may include cold like symptoms, including cough and fever, and in severe cases difficulty breathing or pneumonia.
According to reports, the Public Health Ministry had put provisions in place for the miner to be flown out to the city hospital.
It is unclear, however, whether other miners present at the campsite have since been quarantined.
So far, more than 100 persons have been tested for COVID-19 with 33 testing positive. The death toll has reached five and, according to Ministry officials, a total of eight persons, linked to the index patient, have since recovered.
(Shikema Dey)

