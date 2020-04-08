Mackenzie Hospital transfers patient with respiratory concerns to GPHC

Latest update April 8th, 2020 12:59 AM
Manifesting concerning respiratory symptoms, a patient was rushed to the Mackenzie Hospital for medical attention but was on Monday transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).
This is according to information disseminated by the Linden Hospital Complex yesterday. The hospital in a statement confirmed that a man turned up at the Mackenzie Hospital demonstrating several respiratory symptoms. It wasn’t long after that his condition worsened and several tests were conducted on him.
However, given the man’s condition, a decision was taken to have the patient transferred to the Georgetown hospital where a higher level of care could be provided.
This publication understands that staffers who attended to the patient have since been quarantined.
Concerns about the patient comes even as Guyana battles to contain the spread of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus that has been wreaking havoc in many countries across the world.
Acting Medical Superintendent of the Hospital, Dr. Joseph London, who met with several of the hospital staffers, said that “the hospital has taken a more aggressive role in addressing several issues and concerns that staff and members of the public have from time to time.” He said too that management of the hospital is cognizant that “persons are tense and or fearful” and as such efforts are being made to continually reassure them that their wellbeing is paramount. Moreover, deliberate efforts are being made to ensure that standing operating procedures are followed, the doctor noted.
“I personally met with several staff members yesterday and assured them of the hospital’s position and ability to address any issue that we are confronted with. We are following all standing operating procedures and the reality is that the man was transferred because he needed a much higher level of care and Georgetown will be handling that matter,” Dr. London said.
Refusing to classify the patient’s condition as a suspected case of COVID-19, Dr. London urged that members of the public “stay away from rumours”, since, according to him, “they have the potential of creating undue panic”.
“I am urging persons including healthcare professionals to stay away from disseminating and or sharing rumours as it will not work in the best interest of all. We are in a major medical period where people will panic at anything and we must remain responsible in how we share and or disseminate information,” Dr. London said.
COVID-19 symptoms may include cough, fever, tiredness and patients can develop shortness of breath or pneumonia in severe cases. Up to yesterday, Guyana had recorded 31 cases of the disease with five deaths.
