In my view, since the NCM, Dr. Hinds has stopped being an independent columnist

DEAR EDITOR,

Your columnist Dr. David Hinds in my view since the No Confidence Motion (NCM) of 2018, has stopped being an independent columnist and since then has been progressively writing a propaganda column for the PNC, and his offering of Sunday April 5 has proven just that.

He has not called out APNU – the party he supported – for rigging the 2020 Elections in front of the world. It seems for him that didn’t happen, as he said on March 29, ‘I am not joining the rhetoric that reduces the current impasse before us to “rigging”: I know better’.

He went on rambling in that piece about those who ‘racialize democracy’ and calling for an end to “winner-takes-all system”. His ‘racialize democracy’ inferring that because of superior numbers, all Indians voting for the PPP means that party would always win.

Where was Dr. Hinds in 2015 when Indians like myself, through the AFC, voted for the Coalition who won the elections and took power? In spite of their promises of constitutional reform, the Coalition proceeded to rule as if the PNC won a landslide, and boy how they enjoyed the “winner-takes-all system”.

And there was zero constitutional reform. Where was the voice of Dr. Hinds then? Did he campaign for shared governance before the 2020 Elections? Did he campaign to abolish the winner-takes-all system before the 2020 Elections? Did he talk about those who racialize democracy before the 2020 elections? The answer to all these questions is a big fat NO!!!

Dr. Hinds is not stupid, he is an educated man and an intellectual compared to the likes of myself. He championed the cause of the Coalition before the elections, which was his right to do. And all the parties went in to the elections under the present laws, eh, Dr. Hinds?

If the Coalition had won, would there have been talk of shared governance and winner-takes-all? Would all that is flowing from his pen now be said?

As I said, Dr. Hinds is a very smart guy, but he has chosen to be on the side where a prejudiced label would not be inappropriate, and that is extremely sad and disappointing, as today our country needs persons like himself to speak out against a clumsy and rancid attempt to rig our elections in front of the world. He has chosen to remain quiet and keep on emboldening the culprits who rigged the elections.

As for me Dr. Hinds, as an Indian Guyanese, I am proud of myself. I voted for your party in 2015 to put them in power, as I felt then it was the right thing to do, but then I saw for myself what they did with our constitution after the NCM in 2018.

Today, I will continue to speak out against the rigged 2020 Elections, and hope you will join me, as there is still time for you to do so. When the rightful government is sworn in, I will join you in the fight for a better and more inclusive government, but until then, let’s call a spade a spade.

Yours truly,

M. Raffik

President, Central Corentyne Chamber of Commerce