GTT staffer in quarantine after displaying “COVID-19 symptom” on the job

Latest update April 8th, 2020 12:59 AM
After displaying at least one symptom, consistent with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), a Guyana Telephone and Telegraph (GTT) staffer has been placed in a quarantine setting. This is according to information released by the telephone company.
The company by way of a statement confirmed that one of its staffers, while on the job Monday, displayed the symptom. The statement did not state the symptom the staffer displayed nor did it specify which of its offices the incident occurred.
It was however noted that other employees were immediately evacuated and the GTT office was cleaned and sanitized.
It was also revealed that employees showing any initial signs of COVID-19 were asked to contact the Hotline (0180 or 0181) for possible mandatory quarantine and testing.
According to GTT, it will continue to educate its employees on COVID-19 through its mailing system. The company said too that further measures have been put in place to support its staffers working from home.
Based on information released by public health workers, symptoms of COVID-19 may include but are not limited to cough, fever and shortness of breath.
