GPOC suspends regular mail services; to pay pensions on specific days

Latest update April 8th, 2020 12:59 AM
The Guyana Post Office Corporation (GPOC) has announced the suspension of its regular mail services with special days now designated for the payment of pensions.
In a statement yesterday, the GPOC, which has offices all across Guyana, noted that in light of the COVID-19 emergency measures effective April 3, 2020- May 3, 2020 as released by the Minister of Health, it will be closed from Thursday April 9, 2020.
However, bulk mail will be accepted on April 16 and 17, 2020.
The corporation said that notices will be publicized and sent to the relevant agencies.
With regards to pensions, GPOC said that old age and NIS vouchers can be cashed on April 16, 17, 22, 23, 29 and 30, 2020 at all post offices from 09:00 hrs to 15:00hrs.
“Regular mail services will be suspended until further notice. Treasure pensions will be paid on April 22, 23, 29 and 30, 2020 at all post offices from 09:00hrs to 15:00hrs,” the statement said.
Apr 08, 2020On Monday evening last, the Ministry of Public Health (MoH) confirmed the passing of Deryck ‘Mad Dog’ Jaisingh as the latest fatality of the Covid-19 disease. Jaisingh was very well known...
Apr 08, 2020
Apr 07, 2020
Apr 07, 2020
Apr 07, 2020
Apr 06, 2020
One of the deep mysteries that the 2020 election result has given rise to is a gargantuan contradiction between the words... more
The statement below appeared on a Facebook page. The page is purported to be connected to either the APNU+AFC or its supporters. The... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The image and standing of Guyana are being tarnished throughout the world. Yet, a small window of opportunity... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]