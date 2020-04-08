GPOC suspends regular mail services; to pay pensions on specific days

The Guyana Post Office Corporation (GPOC) has announced the suspension of its regular mail services with special days now designated for the payment of pensions.

In a statement yesterday, the GPOC, which has offices all across Guyana, noted that in light of the COVID-19 emergency measures effective April 3, 2020- May 3, 2020 as released by the Minister of Health, it will be closed from Thursday April 9, 2020.

However, bulk mail will be accepted on April 16 and 17, 2020.

The corporation said that notices will be publicized and sent to the relevant agencies.

With regards to pensions, GPOC said that old age and NIS vouchers can be cashed on April 16, 17, 22, 23, 29 and 30, 2020 at all post offices from 09:00 hrs to 15:00hrs.

“Regular mail services will be suspended until further notice. Treasure pensions will be paid on April 22, 23, 29 and 30, 2020 at all post offices from 09:00hrs to 15:00hrs,” the statement said.