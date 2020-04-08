GMR&SC remembers Deryck ‘Mad Dog’ Jaisingh

Latest update April 8th, 2020 12:59 AM
On Monday evening last, the Ministry of Public Health (MoH) confirmed the passing of Deryck ‘Mad Dog’ Jaisingh as the latest fatality of the Covid-19 disease. Jaisingh was very well known for his exploits on the Drag Race track where he piloted the S&D Performance Toyota Supra car with which he won the last drag race meet held in Guyana last year.
The Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) like everyone that knew him, was always sorrowful at the news of his passing and immediately released a message of condolence to his family and friends, on the evening of his passing.
The full message reads: “The Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) is deeply saddened at the news of the passing of its member Deryck Jaisingh. The club and the entire motor racing fraternity joins his family and friends in the mourning of his passing which has rocked the sport.
He was the reigning unlimited class drag racing champion and even the fans will be grieving at his passing. Deryck was described by those who knew him as a good and kind hearted individual. The GMR&SC wishes that his family will get the strength to get through this tough situation.”
