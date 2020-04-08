Latest update April 8th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GMR&SC remembers Deryck ‘Mad Dog’ Jaisingh

Apr 08, 2020 Sports 0

On Monday evening last, the Ministry of Public Health (MoH) confirmed the passing of Deryck ‘Mad Dog’ Jaisingh as the latest fatality of the Covid-19 disease. Jaisingh was very well known for his exploits on the Drag Race track where he piloted the S&D Performance Toyota Supra car with which he won the last drag race meet held in Guyana last year.

The late Deryck ‘Mad Dog’ Jaisingh (inset) was the reigning Unlimited Class Drag Racing champion.

The Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) like everyone that knew him, was always sorrowful at the news of his passing and immediately released a message of condolence to his family and friends, on the evening of his passing.
The full message reads: “The Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) is deeply saddened at the news of the passing of its member Deryck Jaisingh. The club and the entire motor racing fraternity joins his family and friends in the mourning of his passing which has rocked the sport.
He was the reigning unlimited class drag racing champion and even the fans will be grieving at his passing. Deryck was described by those who knew him as a good and kind hearted individual. The GMR&SC wishes that his family will get the strength to get through this tough situation.”

 

More in this category

Sports

GMR&SC remembers Deryck ‘Mad Dog’ Jaisingh

GMR&SC remembers Deryck ‘Mad Dog’ Jaisingh

Apr 08, 2020

On Monday evening last, the Ministry of Public Health (MoH) confirmed the passing of Deryck ‘Mad Dog’ Jaisingh as the latest fatality of the Covid-19 disease. Jaisingh was very well known...
Read More
GCB staff sent on leave due to COVID-19 But staff and Academy players to collect full salary

GCB staff sent on leave due to COVID-19 But staff...

Apr 08, 2020

Coach Adonis looking to get Green Machine running at full steam

Coach Adonis looking to get Green Machine running...

Apr 07, 2020

‘Olympic hopefuls were really, really ready for their qualifiers like never before’

‘Olympic hopefuls were really, really ready for...

Apr 07, 2020

What Cricket means to West Indians Solomon’s direct hit records the first ever tied test

What Cricket means to West Indians Solomon’s...

Apr 07, 2020

Port Kaituma Football Foundation – working to develop sports in Region One

Port Kaituma Football Foundation – working...

Apr 06, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019