GCB staff sent on leave due to COVID-19 But staff and Academy players to collect full salary

By Sean Devers

All Sports Globally have been suspended due to the devastation of the Pandemic COVID-19 and Guyana, with five deaths recorded so far due to the virus is no exception with the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) calling off all cricket locally, indefinitely.

With the GCB Head office on Reagent Street closed and the daily Academy training suspended, the GCB and Academy players don’t have to worry about being paid their monthly salary, at least not for the next three months.

Secretary of the GCB and Director of Cricket Guyana Inc., Anand Sanasie spoke with Kaieteur Sport yesterday on how the Corona Virus has disrupted the sport in Guyana.

“I would first of all like to extend condolences to those that lost loved ones during this pandemic that is creating havoc worldwide, we should all, at this time take precautions and adhere to the quarantine and other measures intended to limit the spread of COVID 19” Sanasie said.

People are being encouraged to stay at home if they don’t have anything urgent to do outdoors. But if they have to go out they are reminded to observe social distancing and with a curfew being enforced between 6 pm to 6 am, most stores remain closed even during the allowed opening hours. Georgetown and many other towns in Guyana are at a virtual standstill.

According to Sanasie, the Guyana Cricket Board suspended all cricket tournaments and programmes about one month ago.

“Our players and staff have all been sent off on extended leave with full salaries, something we intend to have in effect until the end of May, at which time a further assessment would be done” Sanasie informed.

The cricketers are the product that allow the Administration to sell the game to the fans and sponsors and often in past the player’s salary has been an ‘issue’ between the two sides. But lack of being paid during their time of inactivity will not be an issue during this break.

“Yes! The salary payment also applies to our academy players who will be paid their full salary for the next three months” stated Sanasie when asked about the player’s salary.

“At the GCB we recognise the players are our most important asset, hence as an organisation, we will continue to monitor every player to ensure they adhere to individual fitness programmes so that at the end of this they can easily return to the rigours of a professional athlete” Sanasie added.

During the period of the shut down the Guyana Jaguars Trainer and Physiotherapist Neil Barry is mandated to send programmes for the players to train at home. The CWI Director also provided a brief update on the LBI project which is his brain child.

“While we have suspended construction work at the LBI project, some land filling is still ongoing while one staff is tending to the ground irrigation to ensure the grass growth continues” Sanasie informed.