COVID-19 claims 6th life – As confirmed cases reach 33

COVID-19 has claimed yet another life bringing the death toll to six. The victim on this occasion is a 77-year-old man, a usually reliable source confirmed last night. This publication will provide more information on this recent death in a subsequent report.

Earlier in the day, Former Public Health Minister, Volda Lawrence, provided a brief update on the situation with regards to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

She indicated that the number of confirmed cases had increased from 31 in the previous report to 33. The number of deaths she had announced then was five.

The authorities have already tested 132 persons for the virus, inclusive of five of the deaths.

The former Minister said that the number of persons in institutional quarantine is 38 and the number of persons in institutional isolation is 24.

Four persons are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

At the end of the update, Lawrence pleaded with citizens to cooperate with the rules and the spirit of the partial lockdown, and stay home. She explained that, whether the curfew is extended beyond one month will depend on the public’s response.

Meanwhile, the National COVID-19 Task Force has set up an application that allows persons to determine whether they display symptoms of the virus that are pronounced enough to be a cause for concern.

The application was described during a Public Health Ministry update late yesterday. It can be accessed at the following web address: covid19.health.gov.gy

The app allows a user to access all available hotline numbers from every administrative region. All calls to the hotline are recorded and the information garnered is made available for the Ministry to analyse.

The self-check facility allows a person to simulate the hotline phone calls, where a person would answer and ask about their symptoms. The app does the same, giving an assessment, then advice on what to do next.

All suspected cases go straight to the health authorities, a Ministry staffer explained during the update.

The application also bears a health check facility that allows users to track the vitals of their family members in institutional isolation or quarantine. Institutionalised persons can indicate the symptoms they are experiencing, and their severity, using the application.

There is also a feedback section where users can leave suggestions on how the application service can be improved.

The app is purposed to improve the efficiency of the task force’s response and to compile interactive reports so health authorities can see, manage and decide how to act on information which details the spread of the virus in Guyana.

The latest statistics on the spread of the virus may also be accessed using the online portal.