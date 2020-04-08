BREAKING NEWS! Recount would take 156 days – Lowenfield tells GECOM

Latest update April 8th, 2020 2:42 PM
The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has been informed by Chief Elections Officer, Keith Lowenfield, that it would take 156 days to recount all of the ballots cast in the March general and regional elections.
Lowenfield was expected to present a plan to the Commission on the procedures to be involved in the recount, this morning.
Opposition nominated commissioners are disgruntled with the proposed duration and have undertaken to examine it. They will respond in the morning.
Commissioner Robeson Benn said that the Secretariat is not being practical enough to come up with a suitable solution for the political crisis.
On the other hand, Government nominated Commissioner Vincent Alexander said that as a matter of principle, the plan should not be discussed in the public. He said that the plan is still in process, and that it has to be studied.
