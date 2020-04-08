Berbice businessman found dead after scuffle with associate

Things turned deadly Tuesday when the owner of Mangru’s and Associates of Ankerville, Port Mourant and his associate argued over money.

Dead is Mahendra Mangru well known as “Papo”, a 44-year-old Land Surveyor and Valuation Officer.

According to police, the incident occurred at the address mentioned above sometime around 6:45 am Tuesday. It was disclosed that Mangru operated his business from home but on the day in question, the suspect who is presently in police custody paid a visit to Mangru to uplift some money, which he said Mangru owed him. The money, he told police was for renovation works he had done on the bottom flat of the businessman’s home, but an argument developed instead.

He reportedly told the police that upon his arrival, he met Mangru at his gate and at that point asked for the money owed to him but Mangru refused to pay up because he told him he was not satisfied with how the work was done. An argument erupted between the two and the suspect claimed that he threatened Mangru that he would report him to the police.

But this apparently aggravated the businessman, the suspect said, revealing that Mangru armed himself with a cutlass that was in proximity, and swung the cutlass to chop him. The man said that the cutlass barely caught the left side of his head. Both men reportedly grabbed each other, and a scuffle ensued. Mangru was reportedly relieved of the weapon when the suspect bit his right hand near his thumb. The suspect said, too, that he then shoved Mangru to the ground and left.

The suspect subsequently visited the Port Mourant Hospital to seek medical attention for his injuries and a report was made at the Whim Police Station.

Mangru was reportedly picked up in an unconscious state by police ranks and taken to the Port Mourant Hospital as well but he was pronounced dead on arrival. The suspect was then taken into custody while the body of the deceased was taken to Ramoo’s Funeral Home. According to police, the victim sustained a wound (suspected bite mark) to his right hand in the region of his thumb, abrasions behind the right foot, a swollen left side jaw and other minor abrasions to his feet. The suspect sustained a cut to the left side of his head.

Meanwhile, the wife of the dead man, Monica Prasad, who resides overseas with two children she shares with Mangru, told reporters a different story from what the suspect reportedly told the police. According to her, she had returned to Guyana for the March 2 elections and Phagwah and during that period, she was aware that her husband had reportedly given a large sum of cash to the suspect, who he considered his friend, to obtain a business licence for him. She explained that after time had elapsed, they were not receiving any update about the business licence, her husband decided to request from the suspect the money he had handed over. The money, she said, was never returned.

The woman said that she returned overseas and on Monday, she spoke to her husband who said that the suspect had left his young son with him and had “gone out”. The suspect, the woman is sure, failed to return the money to her husband.

Prasad said, “my husband calls me whenever he leaves his son there and he complains that he na bring the money but only dropping he son there and gone out”.

The woman said that indeed they had completed some renovations on the business place but that was done by another “workman” who her husband hired. She added too that her husband is good at heart and is always willing to help persons when they are in a difficult spot, hence the suspect would normally ask to borrow cash.

Reports suggest that the argument developed over the money Mangru reportedly wanted back from the suspect. Police are investigating.