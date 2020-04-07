Stabbed, bound body of cattle farmer found in shallow grave

By Shikema Dey

The community of Belle West on the West Bank of Demerara was rocked when news of an elderly cattle farmer’s gruesome demise made its rounds.

The dead man was identified as 68-year-old Sohan Ramdial also called “Nancy.”

His body was discovered buried in a shallow grave on his farm, some hours after he had gone missing. His daughter and other family members made the shocking discovery.

Kaieteur News was informed that his body was found at around 14:30 hrs yesterday.

From reports received, the deceased, a pensioner of Lot 69 Canal No. 2 Claybrick Road, West Bank Demerara, left his home on Sunday afternoon for his farm at around 5 o’clock with the intention of milking his cows. However, Monday came and the cattle farmer had not returned.

His daughter told Kaieteur News that this was odd, since her father would always return home by nightfall.

“When I wake up, Mommy seh Daddy ain’t come home and normally, he does come home, so me and my brother come here to check if we see him.”

According to her, when they arrived at the farm, the milk bucket her father left home with was on the ground, while the cows were tied at their usual spot, but her father was nowhere to be found.

“The foot for the cows tie and the head (in the milking position) but we ain’t see Daddy…so we go home and collect some other relatives and go back to search.”

The man’s grieving daughter related that the search team went in different directions, when her brother stumbled upon a patch of upturned soil.

This, she stated, was an odd sight, and appeared to have something buried underneath.

Curiosity and fear overcame the relatives and they dug up the patch to reveal a grisly find. Lying beneath was the body of Ramdial, with what appeared to be a rope tied around his neck.

Police were immediately summoned to the scene and the body was removed from the shallow grave.

The grave was said to be at least two feet deep.

Sources close to the investigations revealed that not only was a rope found around the cattle farmer’s neck, he was bound by the hands and feet. Added to that, he was also found with what appeared to be stab wounds to his chest.

The man’s daughter was at a loss as to who would want to harm her father, since he was a well-known and friendly person who had no known grievances.

“He and nobody didn’t have no problem, so I don’t know why somebody would do this to my father. It is a murder, because they kill him and shallow grave him.”

The body is at the Ezekiel Funeral Home awaiting an autopsy. The probe is ongoing.