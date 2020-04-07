Police continue drug fight with major Berbice River operation

Even as Guyana and the rest of the world are battling against the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, the nation’s police – moreso ranks of East Berbice/Corentyne, Region 6 – are not letting up in its fight against the illegal drug trade

On Saturday, a narcotics eradication exercise was conducted at Gatetroy in the Berbice River.

After the more than 11-hour operation under the command of a Gazetted Officer, two camps with more than twenty-seven (27) kilograms of dried cannabis sativa were destroyed by fire.

Also destroyed were approximately five acres of cannabis with over twenty-five thousand plants ranging between two to seven feet in height.

No arrest was made, but efforts are being made to trace ownership of the land with a view of instituting criminal charges. Clothing and other articles were found and also destroyed.