Marcus Bisram to stand trial in High Court

Marcus Brian Bisram, who was extradited from the United States of America to face a murder charge, was yesterday committed to stand trial in the Berbice High Court by Magistrate Renita Singh at the Whim Magistrate’s Court.

The Magistrate had discharged the matter against Bisram for lack of sufficient evidence in the case two court sessions ago. However, Bisram was re-arrested just a few hours after he was released, by police at Springlands Station, based on orders given by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The orders which were handed down were to re-arrest Bisram and have the Preliminary Inquiry re-opened by Magistrate Singh, and further, to have him committed to the high court.

Bisram reappeared at the Whim Magistrate’s Court last week, but while Singh reopened the PI, she stuck by her ruling that there was insufficient evidence to commit him to the high court and that she would seek further advice from the DPP.

When Bisram appeared yesterday before the court with his attorneys, Magistrate Singh related that further directions were given to her to commit the accused to a High Court trial, since the orders were clear.

Bisram’s Attorney Sanjeev Datadin, while addressing the court, stated that they have since filed high court proceedings to quash the orders handed down by the DPP. That, he said, is expected to be heard on April 15th. It was in that regard that a request was made to stay the proceedings until the matter is heard at the High Court. He further asked the court to adjourn until that matter is heard.

However, State Prosecutrix Stacy Goodings argued that there has been no order made out from any other court to influence the Magistrate to stay the proceedings as requested by the defence. She further reminded the Magistrate that from the commencement of the proceedings, she had already committed Bisram for High Court trial.

The Magistrate then told the court that she has only received orders from the DPP and none other, and as such would follow those orders. She then stuck to her decision and committed Bisram to the High Court.

Marcus Bisram was charged with counselling, procuring and commanding Harri Paul Parsram, Radesh Motie, Niran Yacoob, Diodath Datt and Orlando Dickie to murder Faiyaz Narinedatt between October 31, 2016 and November 1, 2016. Narinedatt’s battered and bloody body was found on the Number 72 Village public road clad in just his trousers, while his body bore apparent marks of violence.