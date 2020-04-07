Fish vendor struck and killed by minibus at Houston

Latest update April 7th, 2020 1:16 PM
A 32-year-old fish vendor met a horrific death when he was struck and killed by a minibus while on his bicycle on the Houston Public Road, East Bank Demerara.
Dead is Rudy Nurse of 188 Lance Gibbs Street, Queenstown, Georgetown.
The accident occurred at around 15:45 hrs yesterday.
From police reports, the driver of minibus PYY 1311 was proceeding north on the eastern lane of the Houston Public Road, while Nurse was proceeding south.
It was said that as the driver of the bus was in the vicinity of Rahaman’s Park, the pedal cyclist reportedly proceeded to cross from the western side of the road to the eastern side and in the process of doing so, he ended up in the path of the bus and collided with the left front.
As a result of the collision, Nurse fell onto the road surface where he received injuries about his body.
He was picked up in an unconscious state and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
The driver, said to be a 25-year-old resident of 19th Street, Diamond, East Bank Demerara, was subjected to a breathalyzer test and no alcohol was found in his system.
He has been taken into police custody, and is assisting with the investigations.
