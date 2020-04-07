Duo jailed 18 months, fined $44M each for ganja trafficking

Latest update April 7th, 2020 1:16 PM

Two men who were nabbed with a large cache of narcotics during a police sting operation on Monday, March 30, in the Canje River, have been jailed for 18 months and fined $44,089,200 each.

Leroy Lindie

Michael Bobb

Leroy Lindie, 28, of Sand Hills, Berbice River and Michael Bobb called “Mickey”, 24, of Ithaca, West Bank Berbice, were charged for possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.
They were nabbed after the police conducted a sting operation, intercepted a wooden vessel and arrested them at a location in the Canje River about 21:45hrs on the aforementioned date.
A search of the boat was conducted and twenty-four parcels of Cannabis Sativa were found. The men were taken into custody, along with the substance and boat. The substance was weighed and tested, and found to be 46,980 grams of the illegal substance.
They appeared last Friday before Magistrate Peter Hugh in the New Amsterdam Magistrates Court where they pleaded guilty and were sentenced and fined.

 

 

 

