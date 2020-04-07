Do suh nah like suh

Dem boys seh that Cheddi turnin’ in he grave and Burnham laughing at he.

Burnham seh how he gat some of Cheddi boys – Rum Jattan and Na Ga Much To Do – dancing to he, Burnham, tune.

Dem boys wan know if Rum Jattan and the man who part the Red Sea ain’t gat no shame. Dem boys wandering how dem does face dem wife and pickney after what they doing.

When dem bin with Cheddi dem been fighting fuh certain things. When dem join the Hey Eff See, dem seh dem gan hold the HAPNU to certain things. It looks like the HAPNU is the one who holding dem.

Dem boys seh some of dem ain’t gat no shame. Dem condoning the same thing dem condemn long ago. Dem nah standing up fuh wuh dem seh dem gun stand up fuh.

Dem gat to be getting something that gat dem turning dem face.

The Hey Eff See is a disgrace. Suh dem boys seh. Only Dominic had the guts to stand up fuh what he stand fuh. Dem boys asking wha ever happen to Trotty… and Patto. It gat to be that dem too get nice up.

All of de rest of dem did promise de people to do the right thing. Dem too gat to be doing well fuh tun dem eye.

Dem boys seh de ABC countries watching dem. But dem too tekkin too long fuh act.

Dem boys seh is only one medicine gun put things tight with dem Jezebels in the Hey Eff See.

Once dem visa and dem family visa start to get pull, is only den dem gun start to dance to Cheddi tune and cause Burnham fuh roll in he grave.

Talk half and wait on Sarah, Lillie and Greggy to start pulling dem and dem family visa.