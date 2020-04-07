Cop disarms woman who points loaded gun in his face

Despite being off the job, an interdicted policeman was able to use some of his training to disarm a female would-be assassin who pointed a loaded gun in his face, reportedly in an effort to take him out.

Reports are that around 12:30 hrs yesterday, the man was in the vicinity of Chapel Street, New Amsterdam, Berbice, when the woman approached him and raised a gun towards him. He quickly maneuvered and took the loaded firearm away. He then went and reported the matter at the Central Police Station.

The woman, in her persistence to get at the intended victim, inexplicably followed him to the station, where the man pointed her out as the assailant. She was arrested and placed into custody. The firearm was retrieved and examined, and was found to contain two live rounds of .32 calibre ammunition.

The firearm was examined further and found with serial No TB 10148. It was subsequently marked and lodged, and is expected to be taken for further ballistic tests.

Upon further investigation, the woman told investigators that she sourced the firearm from a barber in New Amsterdam.

The barber was contacted, arrested and taken into custody. A search was conducted at his home, but nothing was found. Investigations are continuing.