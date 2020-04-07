BREAKING NEWS! US commends high court for clearing way for national recount

Latest update April 7th, 2020 1:16 PM
US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, has commended the high court for clearing the way for a
national recount of the March 2, 2020 national and regional elections.
At a press conference held at the US State Department earlier today, Pompeo said, “…we look
forward to working with their [Guyana’s] elections commission and the international observer
missions’ community to ensure that process is free and fair, transparent and credible.”
