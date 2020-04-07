Latest update April 7th, 2020 1:16 PM

BREAKING NEWS! US commends high court for clearing way for national recount

US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo

US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, has commended the high court for clearing the way for a
national recount of the March 2, 2020 national and regional elections.
At a press conference held at the US State Department earlier today, Pompeo said, “…we look
forward to working with their [Guyana’s] elections commission and the international observer
missions’ community to ensure that process is free and fair, transparent and credible.”

