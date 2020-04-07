$250,000 bail each for six men charged in 166kg drug bust

The six men who were allegedly busted with a large quantity of narcotics in a boat on the Berbice River last Wednesday have been granted bail to the tune of $250,000 each.

The men are Shawn Lindie 43, his nephew Shawn Lindie, both of Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam, Rajesh Munroe, 25, of No. 2 Village, East Canje Berbice; Gladwin Lindie. 35, of Vryman’s Erven, New Amsterdam; Ralston Lindie 34 of Fort Ordnance, East Canje Berbice, and Alphonso Lindie, 56, of Fort Nassau, Berbice River.

They appeared before Magistrate Peter Hugh in the New Amsterdam Magistrates Court and pleaded not guilty to the charge of possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.

The prosecution case, as presented by Corporal Winston Poliah, is that about 15:00 hrs on the day in question, the police were conducting marine patrol in the Berbice River. In the vicinity of Plegt Anker village they intercepted a wooden boat which was being powered by a 75 HP Mercury engine with the six men inside.

A search of the vessel revealed two bulky haversacks and a number of parcels. The contents of the haversacks were emptied. In total, there were one hundred and twenty-four taped parcels of suspected cannabis which when weighed amounted to 166 kilograms of the illegal drugs. They were charged and the boat and engine seized.

The case has been adjourned to April 14.