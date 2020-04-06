Trip to creek ends in tragedy as biker dies

A 33-year-old biker met his demise yesterday morning, around 08:30hrs, after he reportedly lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a Guyana Power and Light pole.

The victim has been identified as Dexter Cole of Lot 30 Buxton, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

He was a member of the Assassin Riders Motorcycle Club and a former police rank.

The accident occurred at Land of Canaan Public Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Kaieteur News understands that the young man and other members of the motorcycle club were on their way back to the city after embarking on a riding trip to a creek on the Linden/Soesdyke Highway (EBD).

However, Cole who was leading the way was navigating a turn on a bridge at Land of Canaan when he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into the light pole.

According to sources, due to the speed he was riding at, Cole’s helmet came loose while he was navigating the turn, seconds before he went head first into the light pole.

He sustained a broken neck and had lacerations to other parts on his body.

When contacted, a family member of the victim stated that Cole who joined the motorcycle club some three years ago, was known to be a very careful rider.

The incident would have occurred even though authorities announced sweeping measures last Friday to fight COVID-19, among the measures would be no congregating of large groups.

Moreover, the family member also stated that the group would normally go on riding trips. Cole leaves to mourn his parents and siblings.